Save the Date!

2023 Nebraska MTSS Summit – Hybrid

“Transformations Through Coherence”

October 12-13, 2023

Younes Conference Center North

Kearney, Nebraska

“Transformations Through Coherence” is the theme of this year’s hybrid event, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Education’s Office of Special Education.

Participants may attend the summit in person at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney or participate in sessions virtually.

Earlier this year, NDE released an updated NeMTSS Framework and shared glossary to promote coherence within the department and across Educational Service Units, districts, schools, and programs statewide.

Aligning with the new framework, the summit will focus on using a whole child approach in the process of implementing a multi-tiered system of support for continuous improvement and providing high-quality and evidence-based social, emotional, behavioral, environmental, and academic support for all students.

Presenters and workshops will provide participants with opportunities to systematically promote inclusive practices and support staff in improving outcomes for students.

The summit will serve as an introduction and expansion of work educators are starting or have already begun with NeMTSS workshops and implementation support.

Registration will open May 15 and is $125 for virtual participation or in-person attendance.

More details will be shared on our website soon, including how to register and reserve lodging. Consider bookmarking our summit blog and following us on Twitter and Facebook to receive updates.

Visit the website at https://nemtss.unl.edu/2023/04/05/2023-nebraska-mtss-summit-transformations-through-coherence/

Call for Proposals

We are accepting proposals for the 2023 NeMTSS Summit now through June 2. In addition to keynote presentations, the event will feature two types of sessions:

• Breakout sessions – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd87bpHx225MoEUQExMwg9e2NJjmJVFVOzUk10usylGnEXk_A/viewform

• School spotlight sessions – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdX_Z3AYpm7-_V3WuO3d5Co3MTI-ZAgIGBjOTRfqqgx0x9d8Q/viewform

To submit a proposal, please complete the appropriate Google form linked above. More details on these sessions are available on our summit blog at https://nemtss.unl.edu/2023/04/05/2023-nebraska-mtss-summit-transformations-through-coherence/