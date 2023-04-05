Hello Grappa! announces June events celebrating Grappa, Italy's sustainable spirit

A cocktail contest and several classes will provide a fun environment for education and appreciation.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grappa, the sustainable spirit made with grape pomace, has been a celebrated part of Italian drinks culture for centuries. American proponents of the drink, as well as those interested in finding out more about its many uses as a sipping spirit and cocktail ingredient, will have ample opportunities to celebrate and learn about it this June.
Hello Grappa!, a new E.U.-funded promotional campaign designed to energize Americans around this special spirit, is hosting a cocktail contest and several educational events that will coincide with Bar Convent in Brooklyn, New York. All gatherings are open to bartenders, spirits professionals, journalists, influencers and other trade members, but registration is required.
Grappa Masterclass: June 14, Bar Convent in Brooklyn, New York
The Grappa masterclass on June 14 will cover topics such as Grappa’s history, production, aging regimen, what makes it a sustainable product and its many uses. Guests will be presented with 11 Grappas from 11 producers: Bonollo spa, Marzadro, Castagner, Bepi Tosolini, Bonollo U. spa, Poli, Mazzetti D’Altavilla, Bertagnolli, Franciacorta, Deta and F.lli Caffo.
The masterclass will be open to 50 individuals. The attendee selection process has begun. Those interested in securing a spot in the class should contact Balzac Communications and Marketing at events@balzac.com.
Grappa Cocktail Contest: June 15, Hometown - Industry City in Brooklyn, New York
Anyone who thinks Grappa can only be sipped neat has never substituted a shot of the spirit in a bloody Mary or mojito, or sampled the one-of-a-kind VE.N.TO cocktail (the first Grappa-based cocktail from the International Bartenders Association). To showcase how versatile and delicious Grappa can be in mixed drinks, Hello Grappa! is excited to announce the first-ever Grappa Cocktail Contest.
Ten selected bartenders will work on their Grappa cocktails between now and June 15, when they will present their creations at a special event in Brooklyn. Cocktails will be judged by a professional jury of four to five people made up of spirit professionals, journalists and influencers. Guests at the presentation event will also weigh in on their favorite. The winner will receive a $3,000 prize.
Trade members interested in attending the Grappa cocktail judging event should contact Balzac Communications and Marketing at events@balzac.com. Registration is limited to 100 people. Bartenders who are interested in competing may also use the same email address to contact the organizers.
Grappa Workshops: June 16, Eataly Flatiron in New York
Join 11 Grappa producers from around Italy to learn more about Grappa’s features and production methods, and to sample a variety of aged and unaged beverages. The educational forum will include lunch, an opportunity to try Grappa as an aperitif and in a cocktail, and time to connect individually with the producers.
The workshop will welcome 50 wine and spirits professionals, journalists, influencers, trade members and other industry associates. The attendee selection process has begun. Those interested in securing a spot in the workshop should contact Balzac Communications and Marketing at events@balzac.com.
About Hello Grappa!
Hello Grappa! is an informational and promotional campaign for Grappa GI. The project is promoted by AssoDistil and cofunded by the European Union under Regulation 1144/2014 for the promotional of agricultural products. It is a three-year project (February 2020-August 2023) that includes educational and promotional events in the United States. AssoDistil, the National Association of Ethanol and Spirits Producers, founded in 1946, represents today over 95% of the Italian production of spirits and ethyl alcohol from agricultural raw materials. AssoDistil’s general scope is to promote and protect the interests of the associated companies as well as the whole category.
About Balzac Communications and Marketing
Balzac Communications and Marketing is a PR and marketing agency based in Sonoma, California, that delivers tailored solutions for clients with values that align with its own. Its mission is to guide clients through the process of achieving their vision and transforming their business through sustainable growth, teamwork, transparency and inclusivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of marketing and public relations experience, it has built solutions and strategies that have saved clients time, decreased costs, built brands and helped sell products faster to key audiences. Balzac serves multiple market segments, including luxury beverages, travel, food, agriculture and land, and public policy and government.
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
Sophia Bennett
Balzac Communications and Marketing
sophia@balzac.com
