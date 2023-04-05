Read more about DCS celebrates the success of Day Reporting Center graduates at its April 2023 Commencement Ceremonies

ATLANTA - The Recidivism Reduction Unit of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has announced several Day Reporting Center (DRC) commencements across the state for interested citizens to attend and celebrate the success of those participants graduating this rigorous outpatient treatment program.

“These graduates are to be commended for committing to positive change and moving forward with new hope and contributions to the community. The goals of the DRC program are to provide individuals under supervision with access to programs that reduce criminal thinking and behavior, eliminate substance abuse, increase educational levels and employability, and restore justice to their community”, says Sherri Bloodworth, DCS Director of Recidivism Unit. Through programming our hopes are to replace criminal behaviors and attitudes with pro-social alternatives that ultimately reduce recidivism, Bloodworth added.

A DRC is a non-residential substance abuse and mental health treatment program designed to offer judges and other criminal justice officials with a viable and cost-effective treatment option for high-risk, high-need offenders with substance abuse, cognitive, and/or mental health treatment needs while under community supervision. Participants receive guidance and monitoring in intensive outpatient substance abuse and cognitive restructuring programs.

“Recovery takes dedication and a village of support. We are so proud of these graduates for doing the tough work to move forward. Day Reporting Centers have the ability to reunite families and restore hope in a participant’s life,'' says Vikkie Lee, DCS Statewide DRC Manager. The transformative power of these centers cannot be understated. When a participant fully commits to the program, then there is great potential for a positive outcome, she added.

April DRC Commencents

Gainesville Day Reporting Center

Location: First Pentecostal Church of Oakwood, 4805 Flat Creek Rd, Oakwood, GA 3056

Date: April 11, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Thomasville Day Reporting Center

Location: The Connection Assembly, 2123 Smith Ave, Thomasville, GA

Date: April 18, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Enotah-Dahlonega (GF) Day Reporting Center

Location: Lumpkin County Library, 56 Mechanicsville Rd, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Date: April 19, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Northwest Day Reporting Center

Location: Mc Farland Hill Baptist Church, 307 Brickyard Rd, Dalton, GA 30721

Date: April 20, 2023

Time: 2:00pm

Rome Day Reporting Center

Location: Life Church 19 John Davenport Drive Rome, Georgia 30165

Date: April 20, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Coweta- Newnan GF Day Reporting Center

Location: Newnan Courthouse, 200 E Ct Square, Newnan, GA 30263

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 11:00am

Clatyon Day Reporting Center

Location: First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, 142 College St, Jonesboro, Ga

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Savannah Day Reporting Center

Location: First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Alice Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Date: April 27, 2023

Time: 6:00pm

Georgia’s DRC program has been nationally recognized as an effective method to reduce recidivism rates. Currently, there are 32 judicial circuits across Georgia that are served by a Day Reporting Center.

