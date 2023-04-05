Submit Release
Commencement of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The official welcoming ceremony of the high-ranking guest was held in front of the Palace of the Nation.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev, and invited him to the podium.

The welcoming ceremony included the report of the commander of the honor guard, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the ranks of the honor guard, the high-ranking guest paying respect to the National Flag of Tajikistan, getting acquainted with the official delegations of the two sides, and the marching of the honor guard units in front of the heads of state.

Also, according to the established order of the welcoming ceremony for state visits, 21 volleys were fired from the cannons in honor of the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev.

