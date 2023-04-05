Top-level meeting and talks between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan

TAJIKISTAN, April 5 - On April 5, 2023, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev, to the Republic of Tajikistan, Tajik-Azerbaijani talks were held at the highest level.

During the negotiations in a narrow format and with the participation of official delegations of the parties, the Presidents of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding, discussed the entire spectrum of interstate relations between the two countries, held a thorough exchange of views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

Specific guidelines were identified for the upcoming work to deepen and expand Tajik-Azerbaijani relations based on a solid foundation of friendship, mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcoming the President of Azerbaijan, Honorable Ilham Aliyev, noted with satisfaction the high dynamics of regular political contacts, which play a key role in shaping and fruitfully promoting the agenda of the Tajik-Azerbaijani bilateral relations. Confidence was expressed that the state visit of the Head of the friendly state to Tajikistan would give a new impetus to the development of the entire complex of cooperation between the two countries.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan also noted that over the thirty years of diplomatic relations, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have been able to build effective mechanisms for interaction and have achieved significant results that today serve the benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

During the talks with the participation of official delegations of the parties, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon pointed out the steady dynamics of the development of cooperation between the two fraternal countries in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as in the field of security.

The progressive nature of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which acquired a new content as a result of mutual visits of the leaders of the parliaments of the two countries, was noted as components of a complex of multifaceted ties.

Issues of trade and economic cooperation were discussed in detail, agreements were reached on taking the necessary measures to further develop this area of relations.

In this context, the parties specifically focused on such areas of cooperation as investments, industrial cooperation, agriculture, transport and the fuel and energy complex.

In the field of industrial cooperation, great opportunities were noted for the implementation of joint projects in the light, chemical and mining industries, in the production of building materials, processing of aluminum, cotton fiber, precious and semi-precious stones and metals.

In the energy sector, the Leader of the Nation confirmed the interest of the Tajik side in the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the development of oil and gas fields in Tajikistan.

In the transport and transit sector, the sides discussed more active use of Azerbaijan's transit capabilities and an increase in the volume of freight traffic of Tajik state and commercial structures.

Within the framework of the talks, the humanitarian direction of relations between the two countries was also in the focus of attention.

Security issues were especially touched upon.

The leaders of the two states called for strengthening cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, drug and arms trafficking, cybercrime and other forms of transnational organized crime.

The parties exchanged views in detail on the totality of topical issues of a regional and international nature.

The close interaction of the parties on international platforms within the framework of multilateral structures of interaction, the members and participants of which are Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, was noted.

The President of Tajikistan expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for supporting the global initiatives put forward by Tajikistan on water and climate.