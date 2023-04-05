St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism and Unlawful Mischief in Georgia

There were 2,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,921 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001740
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 21- March 31, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Park and Ride, Skunk Hill Road
VIOLATION: Vandalism and larceny from motor vehicle.
ACCUSED: Unkjnown
VICTIM: Shannon Stevens
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: A 2013 Ford Focus belonging to the victim was broken into (smashed widow) while parked at the Georgia Park and Ride (Skink Hill Road) between March 21 and March 31, 2023. Miscellaneous clothes and bags were stolen from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police