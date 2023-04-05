St. Albans Barracks // Vandalism and Unlawful Mischief in Georgia

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001740

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 21- March 31, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Park and Ride, Skunk Hill Road

VIOLATION: Vandalism and larceny from motor vehicle.

ACCUSED: Unkjnown

VICTIM: Shannon Stevens

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: A 2013 Ford Focus belonging to the victim was broken into (smashed widow) while parked at the Georgia Park and Ride (Skink Hill Road) between March 21 and March 31, 2023. Miscellaneous clothes and bags were stolen from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police