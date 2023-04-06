Agility Insurance Services prepares independent health insurance agents for Medicaid Unwinding

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services, a health insurance industry-leading Field Marketing Organization (FMO), announced today that it is providing support to independent insurance agents for the Medicaid Unwinding enrollment period. This enrollment period will allow many individuals previously on Medicaid to enroll in an Affordable Care Act (ACA) or Medicare Plan.

The unwinding enrollment period, beginning April 1, 2023, allows Agility agents’ consumers a chance to reevaluate their current health insurance and make changes as needed. Agility is committed to providing agents with everything they need to help consumers navigate the enrollment process and find the best-managed care organization to meet their unique healthcare needs.

When the Public Health Emergency ends, a vast number of Medicaid members are expected to lose their Medicaid and CHIP coverage. Among those who are at a higher risk of losing access to healthcare coverage are individuals who have relocated since the pandemic, those with Limited English Proficiency (LEP), and individuals with disabilities or specific accessibility needs. As more and more people are being disenrolled from Medicaid or receiving notices about the end of their Medicaid coverage, they must explore alternative options such as enrolling in an ACA or Medicare plan that is suitable for their needs.

David Crockett, Director of Marketing at Agility Insurance Services, said "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized support and expert guidance to help our independent agents advise individuals and families on finding the best health insurance coverage options. Consumers may be worried about their future coverage, concerned about the costs, or just confused on how to proceed. We’re working to help our independent agents support their clients during this transition."

Agility Insurance Services partners with a range of health insurance providers, in both the ACA and Medicare markets, and the agency is dedicated to ensuring that its agents have access to the best possible health insurance coverage, resources, and support services for their clients.

Agility and its agents collaborate with the following companies in Texas' ACA marketplace enrollment and Medicare markets while aiding consumers losing Medicaid coverage:

ACA

Aetna CVS Health

Ambetter

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

CHRISTUS Health

Cigna Health

Molina Healthcare

Oscar Health

UnitedHealthcare

Medicare

UnitedHealthcare Medicare (MAPD + PDP + Medigap)

Humana Medicare (MAPD + PDP)

Aetna Medicare (MAPD + PDP)

Aetna Senior Supplemental (Medigap)

Devoted Health (MAPD)

Wellcare (MAPD + PDP)

Cigna Medicare (MAPD)

Cigna Supplemental Benefits (Medigap)

BCBS of Texas (MAPD + Medigap)

Molina Medicare (MAPD)

Amerigroup (MAPD)

Anthem (MAPD)

Care N' Care (MAPD)

CHRISTUS Health (MAPD)



About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is dedicated to empowering health insurance agents by providing them with all the necessary tools to make health insurance accessible to everyone, including individuals and small business owners. Our sales team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting, ensuring that agents can access the best resources and support to serve their clients. We recognize that health insurance is a fundamental necessity and strive to provide our agents with ample resources and training to deliver the best coverage options possible. Our commitment to our agents' success means we prioritize providing the essential knowledge and tools needed to offer exceptional service to those seeking better health coverage.

Visit Agility’s local events page for upcoming training regarding Medicaid Unwinding and other key events that may affect your ACA, Medicare, and Life Insurance Business.