Shares rebound on banking, mining stocks

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, April 5 - Stocks recovered on Wednesday, bolstered by the growth of the banking and mining stocks groups.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 0.22 per cent to close at 1,080.86 points.

Market breadth was positive with 128 decliners and 250 gainers.

Some 793 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth VNĐ12.9 trillion (US$549.7 million).

“The market continued to struggle in the range of 1,075-1,080 today and ended the session at 1,080.86,” said BIDV Securities Co.

“Regarding the transactions of foreign investors, today they were a net buyer on the HoSE and a slight net seller on the HNX. The resistance at 1,080 is quite large, investors should be careful in the next trading sessions.”

Foreign investors net bought VNĐ225.39 billion on HOSE. They were net sellers on HNX with a value of VNĐ29.31 billion.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation and liquidity on HoSE, gained 0.14 per cent to reach 1,089.83 points. In the basket, 15 stocks climbed, 5 stayed flat and 10 slid.

Banking stocks gained ground with most of the stocks in the basket rising, including Vietinbank (CTG), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), National Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NVB), Vietcombank (VCB), Military Bank (MBB).

Energy stocks also attracted cash flow with gainers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), PV Power (POW), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

On a sector basis, 23 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market gained ground, including oil and gas, banking, wholesale, construction, rubber production, IT and logistics, agriculture, real estate, food and beverage, retail, seafood production, construction materials, securities, and plastic and chemical production.

The HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) rose 0.88 per cent to close Wednesday at 212.58 points.

More than 118 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1.5 trillion. — VNS