Autodesk and VC Group sign MoU to advance digital transformation in construction industry

VIETNAM, April 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Autodesk and Việt Nam National Construction Consultants (VNCC), the parent company of Việt Nam Construction Consulting Group (VC Group), on Wednesday in Hà Nội signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a strategic partnership between the two parties.

Autodesk will provide guidance and assistance to VC Group in their efforts to technologies and digitise design and construction consultancy, in alignment with the recent Government's Decision No 258/QĐ-TTg on the approval of the Roadmap for application of Building Information Modeling (BIM) in the construction sector issued on March 17, 2023.

This noteworthy collaboration entails Autodesk's support of VC Group over three years.

The partnership will focus on implementing activities that showcase the value of BIM and its application to nine member companies of VC Group.

The scope of support extends beyond technical knowledge, with Autodesk providing updates on quality knowledge, sustainability, and competitive advantages for VC Group's staff through the use of its technologies and solutions.

This assistance will enable the VC Group to advance towards professionalisation, enhance its position and competitiveness, and meet the growing demand in domestic and foreign markets.

Lê Minh Long, Deputy Director of the Science, Technology and Environmental Department, Ministry of Construction, said: “To enhance the development of the construction industry more quickly as well as achieve maximum efficiency, the Vietnamese Government has imposed a promotion guideline and assigned the Ministry of Construction to take the lead and give advice in terms of policies to ratify plans and the implementation roadmap of BIM in construction.

"Companies also grasp the trend of BIM applications to enhance the efficiency of design, construction, and project management. BIM has been implemented in various projects with complicated designs and technical systems, including using State or foreign investment capital.”

Thân Hồng Linh, Chairman of VC Group, said: “Today's signing ceremony to establish the strategic partnership with Autodesk Corporation represents a significant milestone in the application of BIM technology in the construction industry.

"It also reiterates VC Group's commitment to continue responding to Government direction and orientation, as well as supporting the growth of the construction industry through digital transformation. Presently, all companies of VC Group adopting BIM have recognised significant successes, especially six companies in design and construction consultancy, including VNCC, Nagecco, VIVASE, CONINCO, VCC, and CDC.

"VC Group is confident in its ability to meet the digital transformation roadmap and technology application requirements swiftly, solidifying its position as the leading construction consulting group in Việt Nam and expanding its reach into the international market.”

The signing ceremony signifies not only the collaboration between Autodesk and VC Group but also serves as a platform to raise awareness among other businesses regarding the importance of digital transformation and technology applications in design and construction consultancy, as well as promotes the growth of Việt Nam's construction industry, aligned with the Government's orientation.

“Autodesk has extensive experience in supporting Governments and businesses worldwide in effective BIM adoption," said Serene Sia, Autodesk’s Managing Director of ASEAN. "Autodesk seek to strengthen strategic collaboration to drive digital transformation and enhance collaboration to drive the effective adoption of BIM in VC Group. In particular, doing so would speed the implementation and integration of technology in improving design productivity." — VNS