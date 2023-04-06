Three Perfection Learning Programs Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in Transforming Education through Technology

Submit Release
Helping students and educators realize their potential.

The EdTech Awards were established to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.

CLIVE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfection Learning, a leading provider of K-12 curriculum and assessment solutions, has been recognized by The EdTech Awards as a finalist for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology. Programs recognized as finalists in the category Cool Tool Awards include:
- College Prep Solution- AP English Language & Composition Interactive AMSCO Edition from Perfection Learning
- Language Arts Solution- Connections: English Language Arts Interactive Editions, Grades 6-12 from Perfection Learning
- Social Studies Solution- AP U.S. History, 4th edition, Interactive AMSCO Edition

These programs are examples of the company's focus on innovative curriculum and its commitment to enriching students’ learning experience. Perfection Learning’s Advanced Placement® and English Language Arts programs are designed to meet the needs of all learners, regardless of their learning style or ability level. Teachers also have the flexibility to support the learning needs of their students with interactive lessons that can be delivered in-person, online, or in a hybrid format.

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts to transform education through technology," said Steve Keay, President of Perfection Learning. "Our goal has always been to provide educators with the resources they need to help their students succeed, and we are proud to be making a positive impact in classrooms across the country."

The EdTech Awards recognizes people for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

For more information about Perfection Learning and its programs, please visit www.perfectionlearning.com

About Perfection Learning: Our mission is to partner with educators on solutions that break down learning barriers and help all students realize their potential. With innovative digital and print curriculum in 6-12 language arts, Advanced Placement courses, and a wide range of other subjects and grade levels, we are experiencing rapid growth as schools transition to blended learning. As a family-owned business since 1926, we build for the long term through a continual investment in our team where everyone is expected to take initiative, work together, think critically, as well as learn and grow as individuals.

Advanced Placement® is a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, these products.

Dori Veto
Perfection Learning
dveto@perfectionlearning.com
