Greater Washington Urban League Echoes the Cry of “Mr. October” Reggie Jackson Calling for Diversity in Sports

The 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity tackles tough topics like outspoken home run hitter Reggie Jackson.
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity tackles tough topics like outspoken home run hitter Reggie Jackson. In the recent documentary entitled “Reggie,” while lamenting over the state of baseball, Mr. October stated, “Things still haven’t changed.” In the eye-opening piece, the five-time World Series winner noted only 7 percent of players are Black, and to date, the MLB has no Black-owned teams.
Mr. Jackson’s cry is well documented, and the Greater Washington Urban League understands his frustration. The progressive organization has fought for diversity, equity, and inclusion in sports, homeownership, business, and healthcare for eight decades. The struggle for equality reaches back to the Jim Crow era and has shifted the mainstream conversation in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
While the MLB Hall of Famer noted the lack of diversity on the field and, more importantly, in the “back office,” the GWUL notes the lack of diversity in the C-suites. For example, today, Reggie is reimagining baseball with Black influence as the advisor to the Astros owner. “I’m part of the mix,” he says. “I’m a part of the decision-making process.” This is a space Black people have longed to be in, and GWUL is paving the way through frank conversation and strategies.
Stories like these are way too common, and the Greater Washington Urban League is addressing them at the 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit. But, like Reggie, the next level for people of color lies in the boardroom, where decisions and policies are enacted. The rich roster at the 3rd annual Equity in Black & White Summit brings these concerns to bear with media, technology, law, and healthcare experts.
Experts include:
● Kevin Clayton, Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity for the Rock Entertainment Group which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Charge, Cleveland Monsters and Cavs Legion Gaming Club. Clayton oversees Community Relations, DEI, Community Engagement and the Cavaliers Community Foundation. His session topic focuses on Bundling DEI and ESG: How to Maintain Progress in Equity?
● Keith Clinkscales, CEO of KTC Ventures, discusses Equitable Spend with Black Owned Media. His talk will bring two decades of experience in publishing, digital, and broadcast television with companies that include VIBE Magazine, ESPN, REVOLT Media & TV, and Shadow League Digital.
● Deborah Gray Young managing partner of D. Gray-Young, Inc. will join the discussion for Equitable Spend with Black Owned Media. As an accredited ICF leadership coach Deborah has worked with several Fortune 500 brands including, Toyota, Walmart, McDonald’s, General Mills and Miller Brewing.
● Michael Leslie Amilcar, CEO of Be Equitable, provides insights as a panelist in the Performative Allyship vs. Trust Building session.
● Donna Gambrell, Appalachian Community Capital, President, and CEO, tackles Restoring Black Wealth.
The hybrid event highlights inequities that can be rebalanced with a concrete plan and execution from the business community. The summit exposes the systemic problems and seeks to redefine the next century for Black people.
For more information, contact Jael Louis at GWUL by E-Mail: jlouis@gwul.org or log on to http://GWUL.org or @GWUL365.
About the Greater Washington Urban League: For 85 years, the Greater Washington Urban League has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Visit http://GWUL.org for more information or @GWUL365 on social media.
