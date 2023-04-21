Greater Washington Urban League’s Equity in Black & White Summit Answers Why DEI is More Important Than Ever

The event kicks off with provocative subject matters that apply to the underserved demographic and endeavors to equip attendees with tangible outcomes. The focus of the sessions is to dispel myths that DEI training is an unnecessary tool. For example, in Forbes, the New York Times, and a BBC article, “research indicates that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training does very little to affect change within a workplace.” This is where GWUL steps in to rectify this false account by replacing it with solid executable strategies.
GWUL was a proponent of housing and wealth inequalities well before it became a buzzword. This historic advocacy group has always been ahead of the crowd in shouting from the rooftops, “In the United States, the average Black and Hispanic or Latino households earn about half as much as the average white household and own only about 15 to 20 percent as much net wealth.” Sought-after speaker Donna Gambrell, Appalachian Community Capital President and CEO, is speaking on Restoring Black Wealth and will open up the session by giving insight into this disturbing trend that has plagued people of color over the decades.
The sessions will culminate with Equitable Spend with Black-Owned Media, conducted by Keith Clinkscales, former CEO of Revolt Media & TV and Vanguarde Media. He currently represents KTC Ventures as CEO and Shadow League Digital as Founder and CEO. Entrepreneur Clinkscales is a professional in every sense of the word, driven by his culture and its impact on music and entertainment. His societal contributions resound in the African American community and the entire world.
Riding on the heels of previous successful years, the organizers of Equity in Black & White Summit: Trust in Equity look forward to welcoming participants from all over the U.S. who gather to inspire action in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
For more information, please contact Jael Louis at jlouis@gwul.org, http://GWUL.org, or @GWUL365.
About the Greater Washington Urban League: For 85 years, the Greater Washington Urban League has stood as a major civil rights organization, advocating for Black and marginalized communities. Visit http://GWUL.org for more information or @GWUL365 on social media.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jael Louis
Greater Washington Urban League
+1 202-967-9293
email us here