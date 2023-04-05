ARG Celebrates 20 Years of Delivering Reliable and Efficient Solutions to Critical Infrastructure Sectors

A Portfolio of Strategic Start-Ups and Acquisitions Supported by Parent Company Resources
EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARG, a leading parent organization that oversees six companies serving clients in various sectors of the critical infrastructure, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2003, ARG has been committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and secure solutions to its clients across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, energy, transportation, chemicals, and critical manufacturing. ARG's mission is to provide best-in-class services that are vital to a well-functioning society.
Over the years, ARG has achieved significant growth by strategically pursuing start-ups and complementary business acquisitions. These include Allied Technical Consultants, ARMstaffing, Allied Engineering and Design, CATSI Inspection, RTR Energy Solutions, and RT Patterson Company. As the parent organization, ARG helps its companies thrive with the resources they need to succeed, including sales and strategy, marketing, human resources, internal controls, finance, accounting, and recruiting.
"Our 20th anniversary is a milestone for ARG and we are proud of the growth and success we have achieved in the past two decades," said Dennis F. Zatlin, CEO of ARG. "We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our employees and for the trust and support of our clients. We remain committed to delivering best-in-class services that are vital to a well-functioning society."
ARG's corporate values of teamwork, entrepreneurship, community, and integrity have been instrumental in the company's success. By fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, ARG has been able to deliver exceptional solutions to its clients, while also contributing to the communities in which it operates.
As ARG celebrates its 20th anniversary, it looks forward to continuing to deliver reliable, efficient, and secure solutions to its clients in critical infrastructure industries, while also pursuing new opportunities for growth and innovation.
