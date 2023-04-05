DriveSafe Online Launches New State-Approved Defensive Driving Course in Texas
Drivers in Texas can now complete a defensive driving course online to dismiss traffic tickets and qualify for insurance discounts.
We want our Texas driver safety course to be available to everyone. That’s why we set an extremely competitive price point for each course.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Online, a leading provider of online driver safety courses, has launched a new Texas defensive driving course. The state-approved program covers essential safe driving techniques, Texas traffic laws, unique defensive driving strategies, tips for avoiding distracted driving, and more.
By completing the DriveSafe Online Defensive Driving Course for Texas, eligible drivers can dismiss their traffic ticket, satisfy court orders, and earn car insurance discounts. The course is recognized by many insurance companies and courts in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and all cities throughout Texas, and is approved by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).
"We're excited to provide Texas drivers with a convenient way to improve their driving skills, reduce their accident risk, maintain a clean driving record, and save money," said DriveSafe Online's Vice President of Vertical Markets, Dean Fouquet. "Our interactive course helps drivers learn at their own pace, on any device, and from anywhere with internet access."
DriveSafe Online's Texas Defensive Driving Course includes full-screen videos, interactive exercises, animations, quizzes, and a course completion certificate.
“We want our Texas driver safety course to be available to everyone—individual drivers, families, and even small and large fleet team drivers,” said Fouquet. “That’s why we set an extremely competitive price point for each course. We want to help reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on Texas roads, and help people save money."
About DriveSafe Online
Named “Best Overall Online Defensive Driving Course” by Investopedia, DriveSafe Online is developed by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. NexLearn is the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg’s, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, Harvard Business Publishing, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo.
