ACTALL SIGNS EXCLUSIVE ASIA PACIFIC DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH INTECHNOLOGY DISTRIBUTION

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation, a leading provider of Real Time Location System (RTLS) technology into facilities featuring complex & dense architecture facilities, announced Friday at ISC West in Las Vegas the signing of an exclusive Distribution agreement with inTechnology Distribution, one of Asia Pacific’s (APAC) Leading Value-Added Distributors and experts in the RTLS field.

The global Real-Time Location System (RTLS) market has been growing rapidly in recent years and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years. RTLS is used to track the location of assets or people in real-time and is widely used in various industries such as correctional services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and logistics. According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global RTLS market size was valued at USD 22.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2027 (https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/location-based-service-market-96994431.html)

"As the global RTLS market continues to grow, Actall is experiencing a rise in demand for RTLS systems in our core verticals”’ said Bob Hampe, President & CEO at Actall Corporation. “This exclusive agreement for Asia Pacific distribution is the start of a planned expansion to reach into new markets. inTechnology’s experience, and commitment to customer service makes them an ideal partner for Actall as we continue to grow our global presence.”

Bob continued, “inTechnology’s focus to service their APAC partners and end users with pre/post-sales support, implementation, and a 24/7 support desk services made them a perfect distribution partner for us. We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership; inTechnology Distribution exceeds our expectations.”

“We are very excited to be taking our existing partnership with Actall to the next level with this exclusive distribution agreement”, said Mark Winter Chief Executive Officer at inTechnology Distribution. ”Actall checks all the boxes as an RTLS vendor for us offering a solution for any organisations looking to deploy RTLS in complex & dense architectures, including prisons, law courts and health care institutions”, Mark said. “As a company, we focus on distributing technologies that add value to our channel and help provide the right outcome for our clients and this is what Actall delivers”.

“This distribution partnership could not have come at a better time, with Actall being the ideal replacement technology for Bosch’s Security Escort System that was recently announced as End of Life (EOL) and is deployed into a large number or prisons across Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region”, said Mark. “This opens up some immediate opportunities for partners working within this sector”, Mark concluded.

inTechnology has recently constructed a demonstration system at their headquarters in Queensland Australia where partners and customers can see the Actall technology in action along with a training lab for channel partners, consultants and end users.

About inTechnology Group Distribution

Founded in 1999, inTechnology Distribution is one of the fastest growing value-added IT distributors (VAD) across the Asia Pacific region, working with thousands of Reseller Partners driving business opportunities and exceeding revenue expectations across the region. inTechnology Distribution has a team of sales and engineering experts focusing on RTLS, Wi-Fi, BLE, RFID, messaging, integration and cyber security, with over 155 years of collective experience. Our inTechnology team have completed over 300+ RTLS projects, designed over 350+ Wi-Fi, BLE & RFID enterprise networks, and completed over 30 enterprise-grade messaging and integration projects.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems manufacturing and engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in designing and deploying locating systems in extremely complex & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, behavioral health facilities, state capitals and courts.

Contacts:

Actall

Michael McCloskey

1 (800) 598-1745

www.actall.net

inTechnology Distribution

Mark Winter

Chief Executive Officer

+61 0405 335 354

www.intechnology.com.au