Revolutionizing the Restaurant Industry: The Advantages of Collaborating with a Call Center
How call centers help the QSR industry increase revenue.
More than answering phones, we closely collaborate with each of our franchise customers to ensure we are portraying their brand and offering top-notch customer service at all times.”LACONIA, NH, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A call center offers numerous benefits to businesses. A widely understood benefit is increased revenue. However, Kanekt 365 is demonstrating to the QSR industry how it also provides streamlined communication and workflow, and cost savings.
Call centers allow restaurants, especially QSRs, to provide a dedicated and professional phone system without kitchen noises in the background. This enhances the customer experience and loyalty. Well-trained agents can also increase sales potential by leveraging cross-selling and upselling opportunities. Finally, outsourcing call center operations can reduce operational costs, freeing up resources for other business priorities.
With the rise of internet ordering, delivery services, and customer expectations, it has gotten more difficult for restaurants to run their businesses efficiently while delivering first-rate customer service. The 24/7 customer support and order-taking services offered by Kanekt 365 provide a solution for this issue by freeing up restaurant workers to concentrate on creating tasty meals and delivering an unforgettable dining experience.
Kanekt 365 enables their clients to handle large call volumes, shorten wait times, and offer top-notch phone support to their customers.
The many services offered by Kanekt 365 include order taking, reservation administration, and delivery organization.
QSRs provide a more effective ordering procedure. This enhances consumer satisfaction and leads to more repeat business. In an era where time is precious, Kanekt 365 saves everyone time: restaurants and customers.
Restaurants are urged to think about collaborating with a call center to streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction, and boost profitability. When a call center answers the ordering calls, restaurant personnel can concentrate on what they do best — preparing delectable meals and offering an outstanding dining experience
Visit www.kanekt365.com for additional details about Hungry Howie's and their collaboration with Kanekt 365, or call 833-526-3588 to speak with a representative.
