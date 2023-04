Romance Author Nicki Pascarella Donates Royalties to Dog Rescue

Nicki Pascarella announces that she is donating all her royalties for her latest book Rescuing Jellybean to charity to support dogs in need.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Author Nicki Pascarella is donating one hundred percent of her pre-release and release week royalties for her novella Rescuing Jellybean to The Northern Chesapeake Sheltie Rescue (NCSR). Rescuing Jellybean is a steamy contemporary romantic comedy about childhood friends to adult lovers Rainey Thibodeau and Connor Sullivan. When one of Rainey’s rescues goes missing during a spring storm, Conner tracks the Shetland sheepdog by following a trail of pilfered jelly beans. Their love story unfolds as they become infatuated with the sweet dog.When Pascarella and her husband rescued one of their shelties from NCSR, this charity became dear to their hearts, and they knew they had to find a way to give back. “I can not say enough about them—from their attentive staff to the kind foster families.” Pascarella’s favorite thing, besides her little pup, is the annual picnic where families and rescues converge on Mariner Point Park, Md., and play games, take photos, and enjoy a nature walk.When the publishing house, The Wild Rose Press, called for submissions for their Spring Romance Line featuring jelly beans, Nicki knew it was time to tell this story by combing her family’s Maine vacation spot and a rescued Sheltie named after the sweet candy.After retiring from twenty-nine years as a high school Special Education teacher, Nicki is living her dream, writing contemporary and historical romance for The Wild Rose Press and coaching authors for The MediaCasters.Rescuing Jellybean releases on April 5th and is available at all major ebook retailers.To Purchase Rescuing JellyBean:Order Amazon: https://amzn.to/3WLAWwX Order Nook: https://bit.ly/3WXYDSX Apple Books: https://bit.ly/3Zyi1aB Kobo: https://bit.ly/3JZWLEO To learn more about Nicki:Nickipascarella | Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok | LinktreeTo learn more about the NCSR:NCSR Home - NCSR (ncsr-md.org)To learn more about The Wild Rose PressThe Wild Rose Press IncTo learn more about the MediaCasters:Our Books | The Mediacasters (themediacastersfreebies.com)