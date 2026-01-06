David Meltzer Returns to Cre8tive Con as New Book Launches Super Bowl Sunday
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, Chicago's premier business conference, announced that entrepreneur, author, and leadership expert David Meltzer, the Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute will return as a featured speaker at the upcoming conference, bringing his proven, values-driven business wisdom back to the stage as he prepares to release his newest book, Don’t Do Business with Dicks, on Super Bowl Sunday. The book is available for pre-order now via Simon & Schuster.
Meltzer, the former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm that inspired the film Jerry Maguire. Meltzer is known for translating high-stakes business experience into practical guidance. Early in his career, his first major task included finalizing negotiations to bring the NFL’s Rams back to Los Angeles from St. Louis. From that moment forward, Meltzer adopted a defining principle passed down by his mentor: “Don’t negotiate to the last penny. Always be fair. Don’t do business with dicks.”
That philosophy now anchors his latest book, Don’t Do Business with Dicks, which distills decades of leadership lessons into actionable strategies for building meaningful relationships, maintaining integrity, and navigating business with clarity and intention. Through real-world anecdotes and practical frameworks, Meltzer challenges readers to eliminate negativity, align actions with values, and cultivate sustainable success.
At Cre8tive Con, Meltzer’s sessions will focus on the intersection of mindset, monetization, and purpose, offering attendees tools they can immediately apply—whether scaling a brand, leading a team, or redefining success on their own terms. His return reflects the continued demand for real-world insight grounded in experience, accountability, and long-term thinking.
Cre8tive Con brings together entrepreneurs, business owners, and leaders who understand that growth requires more than tactics alone. By blending modern business strategy, media visibility, and high-level networking, the conference creates an environment where insight turns into momentum.
“David embodies what Cre8tive Con stands for—real experience, real leadership, and real strategies that help people build businesses and lives they’re proud of,” organizers said.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or registration information, contact:
chris@cre8tivecon.com
Julie Drost Lokun
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or registration information, contact:
chris@cre8tivecon.com
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9519
email us here
