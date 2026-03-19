WOMEN IN PUBLISHING SUMMIT BRINGS WIP LIVE CONFERENCE TO COLUMBIA, SC
Celebrating Women’s History Month with an Immersive Business Conference for Women Authors and Publishing Professionals — March 26–28, 2026 • Columbia, SCCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women in Publishing Summit announces the inaugural in-person WIP LIVE: #WIPCON conference, March 26–28, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Columbia Downtown at USC—a deliberate choice to honor Women’s History Month! Founded to amplify women’s voices, Women in Publishing Summit was built on the belief that women who have a story to tell deserve every resource, connection, and strategy necessary to bring that work into the world at full volume. With 35,000+ email subscribers, 8,000+ Facebook group members, 1,000+ annual virtual summit attendees, and 200,000+ podcast downloads, WIP has become one of the most engaged communities in independent publishing. WIPCON is its fullest in-person expression.
“WIPCON was built differently. You leave with work done—content created, collaborations identified, a revenue strategy mapped. Not plans. Results.” —Alexa Bigwarfe, Founder A Working Conference — Not a Passive One WIPCON is not a traditional writing or publishing conference. Over 2.5 days, women authors and publishing professionals stop consuming and start building — leaving with real content, a mapped revenue strategy, identified collaboration partners, and a 90-day action plan.
Thursday, March 26: Welcome Happy Hour and networking mixer (6:00–8:00 PM)
Friday, March 27: LEARN: Expert-led sessions on storytelling, social media strategy, visibility, and revenue — closing with the Genius Games, an interactive experience to identify strengths and collaboration partners.
Saturday, March 28 — BUILD: Small-group implementation labs with the same experts: Social Media and; Content, Sales and Collaboration, and Visibility and Speaking. Closes with a 90-Day Collaborative Action Plan.
Sunday, March 29 — VIP Day (capped at 15): 1:1 strategy sessions, mentorship, and content filming.
Featured Speakers:
Alexa Bigwarfe • Porsché Mysticque • Julie Lokun • April Pertuis • Tayler Simon • Annette Flavel • Cayce LaCorte • Raewyn Sangari • Jennifer Wilkov • Tara Abbott • Parchelle and; Portia Michele Osumaré.
Event Details:
Dates: March 26–28, 2026 • Location: Courtyard by Marriott Columbia Downtown at USC, 630 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201
Tickets: $347 General Admission • Register: writepublishsell.thrivecart.com/wincon-26/
Info: womeninpublishingsummit.com/columbia • Media: support@womeninpublishingsummit.com
About Women in Publishing Summit:
Founded by Alexa Bigwarfe, Women in Publishing Summit exists to amplify women’s voices, elevate women’s stories, and build a community where women in publishing are better together. WIP hosts an annual virtual summit with 40+ workshops, monthly programming, and a growing ecosystem of resources for authors and publishing professionals at every stage.
Julie Drost Lokun
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