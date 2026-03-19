WOMEN IN PUBLISHING SUMMIT BRINGS WIP LIVE CONFERENCE TO COLUMBIA, SC

Women In Publishing Is the Premier Publishing Event for Authors and Business

Celebrating Women’s History Month with an Immersive Business Conference for Women Authors and Publishing Professionals — March 26–28, 2026 • Columbia, SC

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women in Publishing Summit announces the inaugural in-person WIP LIVE: #WIPCON conference, March 26–28, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Columbia Downtown at USC—a deliberate choice to honor Women’s History Month! Founded to amplify women’s voices, Women in Publishing Summit was built on the belief that women who have a story to tell deserve every resource, connection, and strategy necessary to bring that work into the world at full volume. With 35,000+ email subscribers, 8,000+ Facebook group members, 1,000+ annual virtual summit attendees, and 200,000+ podcast downloads, WIP has become one of the most engaged communities in independent publishing. WIPCON is its fullest in-person expression.

“WIPCON was built differently. You leave with work done—content created, collaborations identified, a revenue strategy mapped. Not plans. Results.” —Alexa Bigwarfe, Founder A Working Conference — Not a Passive One WIPCON is not a traditional writing or publishing conference. Over 2.5 days, women authors and publishing professionals stop consuming and start building — leaving with real content, a mapped revenue strategy, identified collaboration partners, and a 90-day action plan.

Thursday, March 26: Welcome Happy Hour and networking mixer (6:00–8:00 PM)

Friday, March 27: LEARN: Expert-led sessions on storytelling, social media strategy, visibility, and revenue — closing with the Genius Games, an interactive experience to identify strengths and collaboration partners.

Saturday, March 28 — BUILD: Small-group implementation labs with the same experts: Social Media and; Content, Sales and Collaboration, and Visibility and Speaking. Closes with a 90-Day Collaborative Action Plan.

Sunday, March 29 — VIP Day (capped at 15): 1:1 strategy sessions, mentorship, and content filming.

Featured Speakers:
Alexa Bigwarfe • Porsché Mysticque • Julie Lokun • April Pertuis • Tayler Simon • Annette Flavel • Cayce LaCorte • Raewyn Sangari • Jennifer Wilkov • Tara Abbott • Parchelle and; Portia Michele Osumaré.

Event Details:
Dates: March 26–28, 2026 • Location: Courtyard by Marriott Columbia Downtown at USC, 630 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201

Tickets: $347 General Admission • Register: writepublishsell.thrivecart.com/wincon-26/
Info: womeninpublishingsummit.com/columbia • Media: support@womeninpublishingsummit.com

About Women in Publishing Summit:
Founded by Alexa Bigwarfe, Women in Publishing Summit exists to amplify women’s voices, elevate women’s stories, and build a community where women in publishing are better together. WIP hosts an annual virtual summit with 40+ workshops, monthly programming, and a growing ecosystem of resources for authors and publishing professionals at every stage.

Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 8473619518
email us here

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Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 8473619518
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The Mediacasters
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60005, Illinois, 60005
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About

The Mediacasters is an innovative omni-media company dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and creatives to amplify their voices across diverse platforms. Founded and led by Julie Lokun, JD—a dynamic communications expert, podcast host, and PR strategist—The Mediacasters is a beacon for those looking to break barriers and make a lasting impact in their industries. At its core, The Mediacasters champions "voices of change", providing clients with the tools and strategies to elevate their personal and professional brands. The company's mission is to ensure that every voice is heard, valued, and positioned to inspire transformation in the world. Services That Speak to Your Potential The Mediacasters offers an all-encompassing approach to media, including: Podcast Development: From concept to execution, guiding clients to create podcasts that resonate with their target audience. Book Publishing: Assisting authors in navigating the publishing process to share their stories and expertise. Stage Presence: Elevating public speaking skills and opportunities to empower individuals to deliver their message confidently. Omni-Media Strategy: Integrating branding, PR, and storytelling across digital and traditional platforms for maximum exposure. Julie Lokun, JD: A Visionary Leader Julie Lokun, JD, is the heart of The Mediacasters. As a lawyer turned media maven, she combines her analytical skills with a passion for storytelling to craft innovative campaigns that drive results. Her expertise in podcasting, PR, and strategic communications has helped countless entrepreneurs rise above the noise and establish themselves as leaders in their fields. Julie’s track record of creating successful platforms, including the globally acclaimed Obsessed podcast and the annual Cre8tive Con conference, underscores her ability to build communities and spark meaningful conversations. A Community of Changemakers The Mediacasters isn’t just a service provider—it’s a community. Through collaborations with influencers, authors, and entrepreneurs, the company fosters a network where innovation thrives, and transformative ideas take root. By providing a stage for underrepresented voices and focusing on actionable results, The Mediacasters exemplifies the power of omni-media to drive change and tell the stories that matter most. Join the Movement Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone with a story to tell, The Mediacasters is your partner in making your voice heard. Together, we’ll build a world where authenticity leads, and innovation follows.

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