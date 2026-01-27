Chicago’s Premier Business Conference, Cre8tive Con, Announces Landmark Partnership with WHEN Stories™ for 2026 Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cre8tive Con, the city’s leading summit for innovation and creative entrepreneurship, is proud to announce a transformative new partnership with WHEN Stories™. This collaboration will see the nationally recognized storytelling platform premiere its live stage experience as the centerpiece of Cre8tive Con 2026, held at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile from February 20–22, 2026.
For years, Cre8tive Con has served as a catalyst for business growth in the Midwest. By integrating the WHEN Stories™ TEDx-style production into its 2026 lineup, the conference is evolving the traditional business seminar into a high-production media event that prioritizes authentic human connection as a primary driver of brand authority.
A New Standard for Entrepreneurial Visibility:
The partnership between Cre8tive Con and WHEN Stories™ is set to fundamentally change the landscape for modern entrepreneurs. In an era dominated by AI and automated marketing, this collaboration shifts the focus back to the "human ROI." By providing a platform for leaders to share their pivotal "when everything changed" moments, the partnership offers a blueprint for building a brand rooted in trust rather than just transactions.
This alliance redefines the conference experience by:
Amplifying Voice through Media: Beyond the live stage, the partnership ensures every story is captured and distributed across video, podcast, and digital platforms, providing speakers with evergreen authority assets.
Fostering High-Level Networking: By leading with vulnerability, the event creates an environment where high-level partnerships and investments are formed through genuine resonance.
Merging Strategy with Story:
Attendees will benefit from Cre8tive Con’s signature tactical business training alongside the emotional storytelling mastery of WHEN Stories™. COO, Dom Domasky adds. "Partnering with Wendy Babcock is in perfect alignment with the Cre8tive Con mission, because at the core of every successful entrepreneurial journey is a powerful story".
From the Founders of Cre8tive Con:
Founders Julie Lokun and Dom Domasky see this partnership as the ultimate evolution of the Cre8tive Con mission. "We are beyond excited to welcome WHEN Stories to the Cre8tive Con stage," said Julie Lokun and Dom Domasky. "Our mission has always been to empower entrepreneurs to own their unique voice. By partnering with the WHEN Stories team, we are giving our attendees a front-row seat to the raw, transformative power of narrative. These aren't just business lessons; they are the heartbeats behind the brands. This partnership ensures that our attendees don't just leave with a plan—they leave with a legacy."
The Visionary Behind the Movement: Wendy Babcock
At the heart of this partnership is Wendy Babcock, the founder of WHEN Stories™ and an international TEDx speaker. Known as a "story alchemist," Wendy has dedicated her career to helping purpose-driven entrepreneurs unmute their truth and amplify their impact. Through her signature framework, she guides leaders to transform their lived experiences into magnetic visibility assets. Her work is recognized for its ability to bridge the gap between people, helping entrepreneurs stand out and build brands that carry a lasting legacy.
The 2026 Feature Speakers:
On February 22, the final day of the conference, nine hand-selected leaders will take the stage to share their stories of resilience, growth, and transformation:
Chris Cushing
Cynthia McKnight
Donna Smith Bellinger
Jen “Bee” Blancho
Jen Vertanen
Jim Plasky
Nancy Spano
Sara Deacon
Traycee Mayer
Tickets and Registration:
Tickets for Cre8tive Con 2026 are now on sale. As part of this new partnership, attendees can use the discount code Wendy50 at checkout to receive $50 off their full conference registration.
About Cre8tive Con:
Cre8tive Con is Chicago’s premier business conference for entrepreneurs, creatives, and industry disruptors. It provides a unique blend of education, inspiration, and real-world strategy designed to help business owners scale their impact and revenue while maintaining their creative integrity.
About WHEN Stories™ :
WHEN Stories™ is a professionally produced storytelling and visibility platform. It empowers leaders to share the pivotal moments of their journey through live stage events and multi-platform media amplification, helping them build deeper connections with their audience and industry.
