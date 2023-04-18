Verathon Launches GlideScope Spectrum QC Single-use Video Laryngoscopes

Spectrum QC single-use video laryngoscopes deliver simpler, more secure connections with enhanced image quality

Spectrum QC Delivers Simpler, More Secure Connections with Enhanced Image Quality, Empowering Clinicians with Confidence and Speed During Airway Management

Roper (NYSE:ROP)

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, announces the launch of the GlideScope® Spectrum™ QC with QuickConnect™ technology. This new, extensive portfolio of single-use video laryngoscopes features a unique, magnetic connector coupled with image quality enhancements to support fast, effective airway management.

The integration of QuickConnect technology with the market leading GlideScope Spectrum video laryngoscopes further optimizes prep time for intubation procedures, especially important in emergent and difficult airway management situations. QuickConnect ensures the clinician can focus on the patient while utilizing the AlwaysConnect™ experience.

The new Spectrum QC also provides clinicians over 50% sharper and more vivid image quality in addition to a greater field of view compared to previous generation Spectrum video laryngoscopes[1].

“As a market leader in airway management, we are relentless in our passion and drive to continuously provide new solutions that allow healthcare professionals to improve patient care and safety” said Reza Yazdi, the Senior Director of Visualization R&D. “With Spectrum QC, Verathon continues to deliver valuable innovation rooted in feedback and input from clinical customers that use our solutions every day. With nine blades of multiple sizes and types, Spectrum QC helps clinicians care for a broad range of patients.”

The new Spectrum QC operates seamlessly with Verathon’s GlideScope Core™ visualization system, the most comprehensive and flexible airway visualization system for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and dual-view airway procedures. With Dual View you can see more with simultaneous GlideScope video laryngoscope and BFlex™ bronchoscope views to help navigate and secure difficult airways.

“You’ve got what you need right there,” explains Anesthesiologist Dr. Gregory Schears “In a moment’s notice, you can transition from a video laryngoscope to a bronchoscope, or both simultaneously, without a problem. I can very quickly choose the option I need and see things like I’ve never been able to see before. Having an integrated system like this is a huge advantage from both a time and safety standpoint [2].”

GlideScope Spectrum QC single-use video laryngoscopes are now available in the US. More information about the GlideScope Spectrum products and the entire Verathon portfolio of airway management products can be found at www.verathon.com/glidescope/

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.verathon.com

1. Comparing Spectrum QC Hyperangle/Mac 3 and 4 versus first-generation Spectrum HDMI LoPro/Mac 3 and 4

2. The Total Airway Solution video