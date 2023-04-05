ESA Approves Sky and Space Company's E-SSA Modem Project with Wroclaw University of Science and Technology

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky and Space Company Limited (“Sky and Space”), in partnership with Wroclaw University of Science and Technology and with the support of Poland's Ministry of Economic Development's Space Policy Unit, was awarded a grant by the European Space Agency (“ESA”) to develop the Enhanced Spread Spectrum Aloha (“E-SSA”) Modem. The ESA grant came after a comprehensive assessment of Sky and Space's business and commercial strategies, as well as a review of the combined technical expertise of Sky and Space and Wroclaw University of Science and Technology. The E-SSA modem is groundbreaking technology that can revolutionize space-to-ground and ground-to-space communications and increase efficiencies for Inter-Satellite Linking. Amongst its attributes, the E-SSA modem is designed to be the first-ever modem with the capability to process frames on nanosatellites setting the stage for new applications in nanosatellite constellations and broadening the horizons of the space sector.

Speaking on the partnership, Mark Gilroy, Sky and Space CEO, said, "We are thrilled that Sky and Space has been chosen to develop this innovative technology under a program of and funded by the European Space Agency. The E-SSA modem will open new possibilities and transform the way we connect a satellite to the ground and to another satellite. This selection stands as a testament to the trailblazing work Sky and Space has accomplished in both the IoT and nanosatellite arenas. Sky and Space is also proud of its ongoing collaboration with Wroclaw University of Science and Technology. The team's diligent efforts have led to this prestigious recognition, and Sky and Space is honored by the distinction."

As part of the approval, ESA will provide Sky and Space with €300,000 in funding and the Intellectual Property ownership of the project's results.

The collaboration between Sky and Space and Wroclaw University of Science and Technology in developing this groundbreaking technology is directed by Mr. Itamar Zabari, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Sky and Space, and Prof. Pawel Kabacik, Wroclaw University of Science and Technology's esteemed Chair of Acoustic, Multimedia, and Signal Processing. Prof. Kabacik also leads the R&D Group for Onboard Telecommunication Electronics for Spacecraft & Transportation Means. This strategic alliance unites the expertise of prominent industry and academic professionals, ensuring an innovative and well-executed project that is poised for success.

In a recent collaboration, Sky and Space and Wroclaw University of Science and Technology conducted comprehensive simulations to evaluate the potential influence of the E-SSA method on communication efficacy. The findings revealed a substantial enhancement in throughput, delivering a performance increase of three to five times within the same radio frequency spectrum compared to other modem technologies. Moreover, the innovative E-SSA modem eliminates the necessity for ground device management, thereby cutting down overhead and optimizing operations.



ABOUT SKY AND SPACE COMPANY

Sky and Space Company Limited’s core business is to provide communications infrastructure and services based on nanosatellite technology and deploy highly sophisticated software systems that launch, maintain orbit, control, and manage global communication networks in space.

The Company was the first to build and operate a nanosatellite based commercial telecom network. It currently benefits from over 50 agreements with future customers, award-winning technology and many nanosatellite world firsts including propulsion-less formation flying and inter satellite communications.

Sky and Space Company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Poland and Australia.

