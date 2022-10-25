Sky and Space Company Names Peter Halt as Chief Financial Officer

Peter Halt, CFO

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky and Space Company Limited (Sky and Space), the award-winning nanosatellite service provider, announced Peter Halt as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr. Halt is expected to be a high-impact addition to the Sky and Space executive team, as the Company pursues a North American growth strategy and prepares to launch next generation IoT focused nanosatellites in 2023.

Peter has 20 plus years of experience as a high-level executive of publicly traded companies in the technology sector. Over the last decade alone, he has served as CFO for TiVo Corporation, Rovi Corporation and AppHarvest. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for Gemstar-TV Guide International and CFO for Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment. Most recently, Peter held the position of Principal at PCH Strategic Consulting Company.

“After a rigorous search process, I’m thrilled to welcome Peter to the Company,” said Xavier Kris, Chairman of the Board of Sky and Space. “With comprehensive experience as a global CFO, a compelling mix of financial, deal-making and operational expertise, and finely tuned communication skills, Peter was quite simply the outstanding candidate for the position. We are tremendously excited to have an individual of his caliber join the Sky and Space team.”

Mark Gilroy, newly appointed CEO of Sky and Space, added, “Peter’s finance and commercial acumen, and impressive background as an operationally-focused executive with strong corporate governance in the technology space, make him an exceptional addition to our expanding US-based executive team.”

“I want to thank the Board of Directors for entrusting me with this opportunity,” said Peter Halt. “I am excited to join the Company at such a pivotal moment. Sky and Space has the strategic advantage of offering the high throughput associated with traditional satellite providers, but with all the cost advantages of a nanosatellite service. I look forward to helping Sky and Space capture the significant market opportunity that lies ahead and deliver strong shareholder returns.”

ABOUT SKY AND SPACE COMPANY

Sky and Space Company Limited’s core business is to provide communications infrastructure and services based on nanosatellite technology and deploy highly sophisticated software systems that launch, maintain orbit, control, and manage global communication networks in space.

The Company was the first to build and operate a nanosatellite based commercial telecom network. It has award-winning technology and many nanosatellite world firsts, including propulsion-less formation flying and inter satellite communications.

Sky and Space Company has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Poland and Australia.

