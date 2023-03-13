Sky and Space (SAS) to Embed World's First Quantum-Resistant Encryption Solution for Its Satellites and Ground Terminals

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky and Space Company Limited (SAS), the award-winning nanosatellite service provider, announced its partnership with CyberProtonics, the first cybersecurity company to create a breach immunity post quantum encryption technology for micro SATCOM next generation ground devices.

CyberProtonics will provide the first ever complete end-to-end encryption for the Company’s fleet of nanosatellites and ground terminals. Randomly modulating the key strength in flight makes CyberProtonics quantum safe security unsurpassed.

“With cybercrimes happening every eleven seconds, and the increased need for homeland protection, SAS has chosen CyberProtonics to drive high performance, low latency next generation security protection encryption. We are pleased to partner with them because they offer the strongest, fastest, lightest impact encryption for the IOT market. By embedding CyberProtonics advanced technology, we are in the best position to help protect our customers and their data,” said Chief Executive Officer of SAS, Mark Gilroy.

Richard Blech, Chief Security Officer of CyberProtonics, said, “I could not be more thrilled about the partnership with SAS, the leader in nanosatellite technology. Our top priority is to protect the micro SATCOM next generation from malicious actors. We have developed the most advanced cryptographic products, utilities, and pluggable components that are uniquely designed for low latency, high performance, and superior security to mitigate current and future post quantum breaches of data at rest or in transit.”

The Company will immediately start embedding CyberProtonics proprietary technology as SAS prepares for the next launch of its constellation in early 2024.

About Sky and Space Limited

Sky and Space Company Limited is a satellite company regulated by the UK Space Agency with aerospace, satellite, and software industry expertise.

The Company’s core business is to provide communications infrastructure and services based on nanosatellite technology and deploy highly sophisticated software systems that launch, maintain orbit, control, and manage global communication networks in space.

The Company was the first to build and operate a nanosatellite based commercial telecom network. It currently benefits from over 50 agreements with future customers, award-winning technology, and many nanosatellite world firsts, including propulsionless formation flying and inter satellite communications.

About CyberProtonics

CyberProtonics, the global leader in breach immunity, provides next generation, post-quantum grade data protection for SMBs and Fortune 500 companies alike. Committed to minimizing the impact of cybercrime on the economy and society, we are the driving force in changing global mitigation from breach denial to breach immunity, and offer powerful, legacy-free, cost-effective mitigation solutions for data at rest and in transit. CyberProtonics is the winner of the Cybersecurity Breakthrough, and its technology is certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).