COVID-19 Weekly Update 4-5-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 5, 2023, there have been 24 deaths reported since last week’s dashboard update, with a total of 8,067 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 48-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old female from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Summers County, a 96-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old male from Barbour County, an 89-year old female from Braxton County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Monroe County, a 97-year old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year old male from Mason County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year old female from Wayne County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, and a 91-year old male from Kanawha County.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination.

To learn more about COVID-19, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.