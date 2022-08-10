Vanderbilt Financial Group Expands Its National Footprint
VFG added 18 new advisors during the first half of 2022WOODBURY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 has been quite a volatile year for the markets but that hasn’t stopped Vanderbilt Financial Group from recruiting new Advisors. Vanderbilt strives to provide their Advisors with the best tools available to support and grow their businesses, no matter what the current condition of the markets are.
Vanderbilt Financial Group was recognized by Investment News as a Top Independent Broker-Dealer for 2022. This year, they have also expanded their Executive Team by welcoming Director of Operations, Steve Howe, Director of Onboarding & Advisor Relations, Theresa Deady and Chief Compliance Officer, Doug Geraghty, CFP® to the Firm.
Vanderbilt Financial Group has also welcomed 18 new offices to the firm, outpacing the firm’s 2021 numbers at this time. With the addition of these new Advisors, the firm has expanded its footprint and added growth to have offices in 32 states. Since the start of this year, they have welcomed
• Walter McKinney of McKinney Group Wealth, St. Albans, MO, previously with A.G Edwards & Sons Inc./Wells Fargo.
• Michael Brown, Farmington Hills, MI, previously with Caderet, Grant & Co.
• John Carroll, Juno Beach, FL, previously with National Securities Corporation and National Asset Management.
• Tim McGrath, Anna, IL, previously with Edward Jones.
• Andrea Steiner of Sequoia Wealth Management, Incline Village, NV, previously with Western International Securities.
• Danny Packard of Packard Advisory, Escondido, CA, previously with Capital Assets.
• Al Moore Jr. of Al Moore Financial, Jonesboro, AK, previously with Regions Bank.
• Christopher R. Sharry of Visper Wealth, Worchester, MA, previously with The Patriot Financial Group.
• Eric Hu of Gryphon Asset Management, Bridgewater, NJ, previously with Sigma Financial.
• Keith Murray of Murray Insurance, Annapolis, MD, previously with Gradient Securities.
• Brian Burns, Tecumseh, MI, previously with Sigma Financial
• Scott Kadish of Greenvest, Westborough, MA, previously with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.
• Peggy Martin, Santa Rosa, CA, previously with Parsonex Securities.
• Joseph Vanelli III, Shippack, PA, previously with Fortune Financial Services.
• Sandra Hay Magdaleno, Portland, OR, previously with Cetera Advisors.
• Ian Geeves, Carlsbad, CA, previously with LPL Financial.
• David J. Guy Jr., Cape May, NJ, previously with Securities America.
• Jeffrey J. Brown of Brown Advisory Group, East Providence, RI, previously with Triad Advisors.
Vanderbilt has brought in over $550 million of new assets year to date. These Advisors bring an entrepreneurial business mix of securities and insurance solutions to both brokerage and advisory platforms. The 18 new Advisors bring diversity in practice experience including, financial planning for special needs, ESG investing, financial planning and more. This growth coupled with their values of G.R.I.T.T. (Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork, Trustworthiness) aligns with how they embrace advances in diversity, equality, experiences and inclusion at VFG.
"I found the management team of Vanderbilt Securities to be uncommonly flexible and accommodating in meeting the unique business needs of my advisory firm and the investment needs of my clients. Combined with the firm's own entrepreneurial spirit and the sincerity of its local owners and management team, there really wasn't another broker/dealer that provided anywhere close to the level of confidence and inspiration that I similarly seek to provide to prospective clients of my firm." - Jeffrey J. Brown, CFP®
“We continue to see Financial Professionals attracted to VFG's culture and our focus on providing innovative technology resources for both Advisors and clients in order to create a streamlined and effective process. We are excited to welcome our new Advisors to the VFG Team and are grateful they have decided to join our firm! Our firm has seen great growth since the start of 2022 and we expect our growth to continue throughout the year." – Joseph Trifiletti, President of Vanderbilt Financial Group
About Vanderbilt Financial Group:
Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chairman and Founder, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for the fourth year in a row, in 2021.
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB.
Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity
Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Supervising Office: 125 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 • 631-845-5100
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
