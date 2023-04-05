AutoNation Accelerates Driver Safety Awareness

April is National Car Care Month and Distracted Driving Awareness Month
We want to continue building on our promise of ‘What Drives You, Drives Us’ through all stages of car ownership, ensuring that our Customers stay safe on the road”
— Marc Cannon
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During National Car Care Month and Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), one of America’s most admired companies and a leading provider of personalized transportation services, is offering drivers tips for a safe and smooth ride.
“Customers may drive away from their local AutoNation store with a brand new or pre-owned vehicle, but the relationship shouldn’t end there,” said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer for AutoNation. “We want to continue building on our promise of ‘What Drives You, Drives Us’ through all stages of car ownership, ensuring that our Customers stay safe on the road and receive the highest quality services and innovative solutions for their vehicles.”
Car Care Tips:
AutoNation urges vehicle owners to use National Car Care Month as a reminder to schedule a routine visit before any major issues pop up. AutoNation offers free multi-point inspections for all vehicles where we'll check all important vehicle systems, like tires, brakes, and batteries, plus we'll top off your essential fluids at no charge. Drivers should follow their vehicle manufacturer’s maintenance schedule, keeping in mind that preventative maintenance saves money in the long run and helps to keep drivers safe on the road. Tips include:
* Check the tire pressure monthly and make sure to have tires rotated and balanced every 5,000 miles.
* Check windshield wipers and replace them every six months.
* Check oil filters and fluids – windshield washer fluids, air conditioning coolant, and oil levels should be at appropriate levels before embarking on a road trip.
* Get a computerized battery test to ensure the battery has sufficient power.
* Worn-out brakes put additional strain on the transmission and tires, so get them checked, especially if planning to travel over mountainous terrain.
* Prepare a cost-effective emergency & car care preparedness kit to tuck into the center console with a tire pressure gauge, self-powered flashlight, water bottle and snacks, a whistle, emergency blanket, battery operated or solar-charged cell charger, pocket first aid kit, vehicle escape tool, and car wipes.
Distracted Driving Prevention Tips:
According to the National Safety Council, at least eight people a day are killed in distracted driving accidents. AutoNation encourages drivers to avoid unsafe distractive driving and to remember to drive first, because everything else can wait. Cell phones, snacks, touchscreen centers, noisy passengers, and loud music are a distraction and take a driver’s eyes away from the road. Tips include:
* While still parked, drivers should program their routes, set up music playlists and silence, and put away their phones before embarking on a ride.
* Ask passengers to operate the radio, GPS, and ventilation to ensure that drivers can keep their eyes on the road.
* Limit the number of passengers and activity inside the vehicle.
* Speak up if you are a passenger and the driver is doing something dangerous.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation.
Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
