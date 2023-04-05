ADAO APPLAUDS OLIN CORPORATION’S PUBLIC COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT EPA ACTION TO END USE OF ASBESTOS

Olin Commits to End Use of New Asbestos Diaphragms Within 2 Years and Fully Transition All Facilities Away from Asbestos within 7 Years in a Letter to EPA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 5, 2023ADAO APPLAUDS OLIN CORPORATION’S PUBLIC COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT EPA ACTION TO END USE OF ASBESTOSOlin Commits to End Use of New Asbestos Diaphragms Within 2 Years and Fully Transition All Facilities Away from Asbestos within 7 Years in a Letter to EPAThe following statement is from Linda Reinstein, co-founder, and President of ADAO in response to news today that Olin Corporation, one of the three remaining users of asbestos in the United States, and largest global and US producer of chlor-alkali, has communicated to ADAO leadership and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator that, under a proposed transition plan for complying with EPA’s proposed chrysotile asbestos rule, they are prepared to immediately cease importing new asbestos into the United States, stop manufacturing or replacing asbestos diaphragms in two years and eliminate all asbestos use in 7 years.“In our quest to end the imports and use of asbestos in the United States, ADAO has engaged a variety of allies and stakeholders from workers’ organizations, to medical providers and public health organizations. We have also repeatedly asked the corporations that continue to use asbestos to come to the table to work alongside us to protect public health from this deadly substance.“Today, we are deeply encouraged that Olin Corporation has stepped forward to publicly say they are committed to ending asbestos use in the chlor-alkali industry and that they would do so in a reasonable timeline and without importing any new asbestos into the United States.“ADAO has long pointed to the industry’s own efforts to transition away from asbestos-based technology as evidence of the fact that asbestos is not necessary or needed in the United States and Olin’s actions today support that.“We hope the remaining two corporations who continue to use asbestos, OxyChem and Westlake, will follow Olin’s leadership and make the same public commitment to transition from asbestos technology and immediately stop importing raw asbestos into the United States.“We hope this also encourages Congress to move forward expeditiously with the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act of 2023 which was reintroduced last week and would ban the imports and use of all six types of asbestos in the United States.”A copy of Olin’s letter to EPA Administrator Regan, as shared with ADAO. is available to review here.###About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a global leader in combining education, advocacy, and community initiatives to prevent and end asbestos exposure. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights. ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals. For more information, visit www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org