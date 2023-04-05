Invest in Bravery: International event promoting investment and partnership with Ukrainian IT announced

International effort will raise awareness of Ukraine's wartime IT ecosystem as an investment and partnership target.
PRAGUE, CZECHIA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 19th, 2023, more than a dozen international investors, entrepreneurs, and C-level IT executives will travel to Ukraine to raise awareness of Ukraine's wartime IT ecosystem as an investment and partnership target. The event, titled "Invest in Bravery" aims to showcase the capabilities of Ukrainian IT professionals in the face of ongoing conflict, underscored by their resilience and courage.
Despite the brutal and cruel war waged by Russia causing the general retraction of the Ukrainian economy by over 40% in 2022, the IT sector in Ukraine managed to grow. Ukrainian IT companies are able and willing to work despite conditions that others cannot imagine. Ukrainian IT workers' ability to thrive in difficult circumstances serves as an inspiration to investors and business leaders around the world.
The event will feature guest speakers and hosts including investors and C-level IT executives visiting Kyiv from the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Finland, and the USA. The Czech Ambassador to Ukraine, Radek Matula, as well Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will join as speakers and supporters at the event.
"We are excited to host this event and showcase the incredible talent and bravery of Ukraine's IT sector," said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies in Prague, the original event organizer. "Despite extraordinary challenges, Ukrainian companies are thriving and are ripe for investment and partnership opportunities. The smart business move is to engage with Ukraine now."
"Invest in Bravery" aims to provide a platform for networking and collaboration between Ukrainian IT professionals and international investors and business leaders. The event will highlight the potential of Ukraine's IT ecosystem as a hub for innovation and growth, even in times of conflict, and as an undervalued and underappreciated asset with explosive growth potential for the future.
The organizers would like to thank sponsors including Michaela Macharik from Time and Space, Markus Ciupek from Top People, Kimmo Kaario from Huld, Ondřej Homola from Nation 1 VC, and Roman Maštalíř from Eventee for their invaluable support in making this event possible.
For more information on the "Invest in Bravery" event, please visit the event website or contact the organizers directly.
