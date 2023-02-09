Qore Technologies Launches No-Code for Coders platform
New Qore release delivers flexible and transparent platform for coders to create no-code solutions.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the enterprise integration and automation vendor Qore Technologies announced the launch of a No-Code for Coders platform.
Qorus Integration Engine® is designed to help software engineers rapidly create and maintain enterprise apps through a combination of building block construction, configuration, and custom coding in a highly flexible, open-source platform.
“Every software engineer knows it makes sense to abstract and reuse code. Well-planned reuse that creates and packages objects into multipurpose building blocks reduces complexity and improves quality, delivering an order of magnitude reduction in development and maintenance time” said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies. “The downside of no-code platforms is lack of flexibility, because they limit you to prescriptive development models and patterns. Qorus is different – we have created a no-code platform where coders are free to create and extend no-code objects, while always having access to all the code that is under the hood”.
Adding to Qorus’ existing capabilities for AI automation, fault tolerant workflows, and native Python - Java integration, No-code for Coders introduces the data provider API that automatically introspects and interfaces with any system independently of the underlying API or integration technology. The release also sees the launch of a free, fully functional community edition.
“With Qorus community edition you can build your project or just test out an idea with our free, fully functional open-source software,” said Nichols. “And when you are production ready you can easily scale your app with enterprise features like cloud-native Kubernetes and Docker container support, CI / CD integration and more”.
The Qorus Integration Engine No-code for Coders’ platform is available for free from the Qore Technologies website.
ABOUT QORE TECHNOLOGIES:
Qore is the only transaction-sure automation platform for enterprises to simply connect their in-house, cloud and operational technology. Combining easy configuration of business processes with fault tolerant orchestration and error recovery, Qore helps enterprises meet the challenge of rapidly bringing new services to market in a time of increasing innovation and industry change. Qore is trusted by world leading companies to help them reimagine their business processes and innovate faster.
www.qoretechnologies.com
David Nichols
Qore Technologies, s.r.o.