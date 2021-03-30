Qore Technologies Launches Native Python <> Java Integration to Support Enterprise Adoption of AI and Data Science
New Qore release enables Python AI applications to scale for enterprise use.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Qore Technologies announced the launch of native Python integration with Java and other enterprise technologies to support the enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, data science and machine vision.
The new capability enables Qorus Integration Engine to natively integrate applications developed in Python – such as AI, machine learning and data science – with enterprise Java applications so that they can be scaled in a multi-threaded, micro-services cloud architecture.
“Enterprises are developing increasingly sophisticated AI solutions, where the de-facto language is Python” said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies. “As AI adoption shifts from proof of concept and small-scale projects to mainstream operations, enterprise IT teams are faced with the challenges of integrating single-threaded Python with Java applications, orchestrating processes that span AI and other systems, and scaling these capabilities for high-throughput, enterprise-wide use.”
Qorus Integration Engine provides a visual, no-code way to configure reusable Python and Java components that can be developed as microservices, and then deployed in popular container technologies like Kubernetes, Docker and OpenShift. As the AI components are embedded in microservices, Qore solutions will easily scale, handling many simultaneous requests to overcome the single-threaded nature of CPython.
“Adopting advances in artificial intelligence and data science will be critical to accelerating modern business – from robotics in manufacturing, faster research and diagnosis in healthcare, to customer service and experience initiatives” said Nichols. “Qore is making it easy for enterprises to connect their applications and technology into the robust, flexible and scalable solutions they need to enhance their business operations”
ABOUT QORE TECHNOLOGIES:
Qore is the only transaction-sure automation platform for enterprises to simply connect their in-house, cloud and operational technology. Combining easy configuration of business processes with fault tolerant orchestration and error recovery, Qore helps enterprises meet the challenge of rapidly bringing new services to market in a time of increasing innovation and industry change. Qore is trusted by world leading companies to help them reimagine their business processes and innovate faster.
Pricing for Qore integration as a service starts at $250/month and includes the design, configuration and in-service support for an enterprise integration with 100K flows/month (a flow is defined as an order, job or API call), with unlimited users, unlimited connections and unlimited interfaces. The Qorus Integration Engine is also available for on-premises deployment.
qoretechnologies.com/ai-data-science
www.qoretechnologies.com
Richard Gooding
Qore Technologies
richard.gooding@qoretechnologies.com