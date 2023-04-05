Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,104 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 90 Reopened in South Dakota (Wednesday, April 5, 2023)

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

 

PIERRE, S.D. – All sections of Interstate 90 are reopened to traffic throughout the state as of 7 a.m. (MDT)/8 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter snow/ice-covered roads with possible snow drifting due to strong winds.
  • Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.
  • Please use extra caution. Reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

The following Interstate closure, previously issued, remains in place:

  • Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

It is anticipated I-29 will remain closed until wind speeds decrease in the northeastern portion of the state.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions in many areas of South Dakota. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions with snow-packed roads and low visibility.

 

Secondary Highways:

No Travel Advisories have been placed on many secondary highways throughout western, central, and northeast South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

 

-30-

You just read:

Interstate 90 Reopened in South Dakota (Wednesday, April 5, 2023)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more