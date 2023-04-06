Reec to Launch Planet Reec Network on You42

Discover entertainment with an uplifting message on the Planet Reec Network.
Radio personality, actor, and philanthropist finds new ways to spread positivity through entertainment
This Network isn’t just a chance to entertain and engage with my fans, it’s a platform to help spread a positive message.”
— Maurice "Reec" Swiney
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maurice Swiney, professionally known as Reec, has teamed up with Atlanta-based digital entertainment company You42 to create a new Network on the You42 platform. The Planet Reec Network will serve as an extension of his flagship show, Reec Radio LIVE, a daily digital broadcast featuring new music, celebrity interviews, and special guests discussing the hot topics of the day.
“This new Network is going to be a hub where all my content can live in one place,” said Reec. “Not only that, it’s also a place where I can bring in Channels from other creators in my orbit. It doesn’t matter if they’re making music, videos, or podcasts, they can showcase their talent on the Planet Reec Network.”
A native of New Jersey, Reec moved to Atlanta to attend Southern Polytechnic State University on a basketball scholarship. He got his start in entertainment as a rapper, releasing the hit singles “Get to the Money” and “Let’s Go.” His entry into broadcasting arrived through his philanthropy when he joined forces with Atlanta hip-hop station Hot 107.9, working to boost their community outreach through his non-profit, Positive American Youth USA (PAYUSA). This led to a full-time, on-air position in 2013. He currently hosts a night show and a mid-day weekend show with his co-host Junior (Steve Harvey Morning Show) on Atlanta’s Majic 107.5/97.5.
Through his efforts with PAYUSA, Reec earned both the NCAA Unsung Hero and Community Service awards. He has worked on projects such as the Ball 4 Books initiative, “Ice the Bully,” a children’s book series built around an anti-bullying campaign, and Lunch on Reec, a program where he provides underprivileged kids a chance to interact with celebrities, professionals, and community leaders over a gourmet meal.
“Working with the community, especially kids, is something that’s close to my heart,” remarked Reec. “This new Network isn’t just a chance to entertain and engage with my fans, it’s a platform to help spread a positive message and continue our efforts to change the lives of young people for the better.”
“Reec brings energy and positivity to everything he touches, especially through his work in the Atlanta area,” added You42 President Ashley Johnson. “With his background, his talent, and his philanthropic spirit, the Planet Reec Network is going to be an amazing addition to the You42 platform.”
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.