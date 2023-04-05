KMK Consulting Inc. Welcomes Paul Cariola as Principal of Commercial Strategy & Research

97% of KMK Employees say they are made to feel welcome when they join the company
MORRISTOWN, NJ, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is excited to announce the appointment of Paul Cariola as Principal of Commercial Strategy & Insights, an integral addition to KMK’s Strategy and Research practice. Paul has over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry and will be a valuable addition to the team, providing commercial strategy insight while expanding KMK’s integrated solutions. With Paul at the helm, clients can trust that they will receive visionary solutions that will propel them toward success, which is in line with KMK’s commitment to elevating its services by forging dynamic partnerships and innovative strategies.
Over the last twenty years, Paul has been significantly involved in providing commercial strategy solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies facing challenges throughout the product life cycle. Paul has spent most of his career at leading firms, focused on delivering insight and strategy solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Initially, his healthcare experience was on the pharmaceutical manufacturer's side with experience in both marketing and insights and analytics. Later, Paul joined the startup SDI Health, a Pennsylvania-based healthcare market insights and analytics firm, where he was instrumental in solution-building for complex pharmaceutical markets and capabilities. He spent the last 12 years with IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. delivering commercial solutions and strategy focused on the oncology and rare disease space with a focus on brand launch, commercial strategy, and brand optimization.
“Throughout my career, I have prided myself on being able to partner with clients and understand individual brand dynamics to best position them for optimized, brand-specific success. This requires not only expertise and an understanding of market dynamics, but also the ability to truly partner with clients collaboratively to generate success. In my experience, the competency required to bring these aspects together is near impossible to find which is why I was so excited to have found this opportunity at KMK, an organization that is successfully doing just that,” says Paul. “KMK is positioned to not only provide industry-leading solutions across a wide array of industry needs but to do so as a true strategic partner. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to join an organization that places a real focus on quality, capability, and insight all while adhering to core values that truly lead to the best client partnerships and ultimately improve patient outcomes. It’s an honor to now be a part of the KMK organization and I look forward to helping drive commercial strategy approaches that enhance insight, decisions, and results for the pharmaceutical industry.”
Paul’s experience covers strategy and execution across the commercial landscape from pre-commercial activity through launch excellence to brand optimization. He has worked across all major therapeutic areas and has vast experience within some of the fastest growing and complex markets in healthcare including oncology, rare disease, and immunology. He is proud of his track record of bringing thought leadership and strategic solutions to some of the most complex markets and competitive landscapes existing in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and is eager to bring that expertise to KMK’s existing and future clients.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK is a forward-thinking commercial strategy, insights & analytics life science consulting company that's bridging the gap between primary and secondary data to help maximize your brand’s success and improve patients' lives. They have three core expertise areas: Strategy & Insights, Commercial Operations & Analytics, as well as HEOR/RWE; offering tailor-made solutions with either an onshore presence or direct support onsite. KMK is equipped with cutting-edge tech tools to help you manage and analyze all your data sources, like their cloud platform, KMK Vortex, that delivers comprehensive analytics services so that businesses can benefit from powerful insights. KMK's expert teams are small, but mighty - ready to collaborate on solutions that meet the demands of whatever commercial goals you have in mind, negating the need to hire multiple agencies. KMK's comprehensive services give you an agile partner who'll seamlessly execute each step of strategy development and implementation with top-notch quality control.
