Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Sponsors Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Mountain Spirit Rocket Launch Program

BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), today announced its sponsorship of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Rocket Development Lab and the Cygnus Suborbitals team’s mission to design, build, test, and launch the Deneb rocket as their senior capstone project. DTB currently works on various rocket and launch programs in today’s Space race; this sponsorship reinforces DTB’s commitment to future growth and tomorrow’s leaders within this burgeoning marketplace.
The goal of the project is to fly to 30,000 feet. The projected height for the Deneb rocket based on preliminary flight models is 360,000 feet, which, if obtained, will set a collegiate record. The rocket design passed Critical Design Review and is in final testing. Students from Embry-Riddle’s Prescott, AZ campus are on schedule for rocket launch in April 2023 in the Mojave Desert.
The Deneb rocket launch is the second of a four-block rocket launch plan within The Mountain Spirit program whose mission is to build a single vehicle that uses both solid and liquid rocket propulsion systems. Each block has served as a capstone project for graduating aeronautical engineering students.
“We are excited for the Cygnus Suborbitals team and we’re proud to play a small role by supporting the next generation of aeronautical engineers who will work within industries important to our future growth,” commented Jim Kelly, President at DTB. “This effort supports our core value of acting with the future in mind, whereby through purposeful investments, employee engagement, and thoughtful advocacy, we build better communities and embrace plans for future space exploration,” he continued.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has served the space, aerospace, government, military, and commercial markets. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
