AIROI Inc. and System Level Solutions announce a Strategic Partnership to Expand Business Operations in India.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIROI, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and System Level Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, a renowned IOT solutions provider globally, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at expanding business operations and driving growth in their respective industries.

This partnership between AIROI and ViaLights, a vertical of System Level Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, will bring together their respective strengths to deliver innovative lighting solutions. ViaLights' expertise in smart street lighting solutions and AIROI's cutting-edge technology in AI and ML will enable the deployment of ILCs and CCMS to achieve efficient lighting solutions, conserve energy, and reduce carbon emissions, leading to tradeable carbon credits through AIROI's 'green-carbon' wallet.

We are excited to partner with SLS, a company that shares our values and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to customers," said Vinod, Chief Revenue Officer of AIROI. "This partnership allows us to leverage each other's strengths and capabilities, ultimately driving growth for both companies."

"Cities are transforming at an unprecedented pace, and as a part of SLS, ViaLights is dedicated to developing sustainable and efficient solutions for smart cities. Our partnership with AIROI reinforces our commitment in advanced AI and ML technologies. Together, we look forward to delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions in smart street lighting and contributing towards building smarter and greener cities." - said Ujjval Shah, COO, ViaLights a System Level Solutions spin-off.

"Across all its verticals and spin-offs, System Level Solutions looks forward to integrating AIROI and enhancing all our offerings." mentioned Tejas Vaghela, CTO and Director of System Level Solutions

The partnership is expected to drive growth for both companies, creating new opportunities for innovation and expansion. By combining their respective strengths, AIROI and SLS are poised to lead their industries and drive success for years to come.

