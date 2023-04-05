Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of the Republic of Türkiye

05/04/2023

On April 4, 2023, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of the Republic of Türkiye Rifat Hisarciklyoglu.

During the meeting, issues of increasing the volume of trade between the two countries and intensifying cooperation in this direction were discussed.

Rifat Hisarciklioglu conveyed to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty the words of greeting from the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his gratitude for the congratulatory message and support for Turkey's environmental initiative.

As noted, the participation and speeches of the wife of the President of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan and the Deputy Head of the Foreign Ministry of our country M. Byashimova at the Meeting held under the chairmanship of Turkmenistan as vice-chair of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly demonstrate the principled position of women of fraternal states on priority issues of the global agendas. Turkey's zero waste initiative is recognized as a key factor in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In turn, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty addressed the President of the Republic of Türkiye with good wishes and noted that as a result of the negotiations at the highest level and the agreements reached, the cooperation between the two fraternal countries had reached a new level of development.

Speaking about the relevance of the environmental agenda on a global scale, the role of the President of Türkiye in solving important issues of our time was emphasized.

Along with this, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty wished Recep Tayyip Erdogan success in the presidential elections in Türkiye.

In continuation of the conversation, the chairman of the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Turkey expressed gratitude for the conditions created for the fruitful work of Turkish entrepreneurs in Turkmenistan.

The Turkish businessman emphasized the importance of the positive initiatives of the Turkmen state, aimed at solving many pressing issues and finding wide support in the UN, for the development of international cooperation both within the framework of authoritative international organizations and on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Arkadag noted the fruitfulness of the consistent build-up of the Turkmen-Turkish dialogue across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. At the same time, the importance of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation and the Business Council in the development of trade and economic relations was noted.

Fuel and energy, transport and communications, agricultural industries, food and textile industries, as well as areas of high technology and ecology were named as promising areas.

At the same time, the importance of implementing joint projects in the food and pharmaceutical industries was emphasized.

Within the framework of the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the urban development process of the city of Arkadag, its environmental aspect, the introduction of the latest technologies and digital solutions, and the need to intensify the exchange of experience between Turkmen and Turkish specialists in the field of advanced services.

In continuation of the meeting, they discussed the prospects for developing partnerships between the business structures of the two countries. As noted, the issues of building the potential of small and medium-sized businesses and their integration into the international space are being worked out in detail in Turkmenistan.

The construction of desalination plants and the application of advanced irrigation methods are important decisions for the rational use of land and water resources in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the prospects for the exchange of experience between the business circles of the two countries were noted.

In addition, it was emphasized that at present bilateral cooperation in the field of science and education continues to develop successfully, as evidenced by long-term mutually beneficial interuniversity ties. In this context, R. Hisarciklyoglu noted the prospects for the Turkmen youth who want to get an education in Turkish educational institutions.