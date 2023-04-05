SpotMe to Join Forces with Swiss Post

Swiss Post has acquired a majority stake in SpotMe that will continue to operate globally and as a standalone company after the majority investment.

This strategic partnership is expected to provide us with significant momentum for growth, and will benefit not only our company but also our customers on both sides” — Pierre Metrailler, CEO of SpotMe

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SpotMe announced today that Swiss Post has acquired a majority stake in the company. SpotMe is headquartered in Switzerland, with offices in the United States, Singapore and Bulgaria. By acquiring an exceptional international team, a market-leading end-to-end event technology solution, and deep domain expertise in key industries, Swiss Post is strengthening its role as a trustworthy carrier of sensitive customer and business information, supporting companies in their digital transformation. The SpotMe management team is co-investing in the company alongside Swiss Post.

"We carefully considered who SpotMe's ideal partner would be and found a fitting match in Swiss Post, a company that shares our values of reliability, trust, and security. This strategic partnership is expected to provide us with significant momentum for growth, and will benefit not only our company but also our customers on both sides,” says Pierre Metrailler, CEO of SpotMe.

"The confidential transfer of data from A to B has always been part of Swiss Post’s self-perception and core mandate. The need for mail secrecy also exists in the digital world. All kinds of events play an important role in customer communication. The services provided by SpotMe will in future allow us to offer our business customers security and simplicity in this area," says Nicole Burth, Member of Executive Management at Swiss Post and Head of the Communication Services unit.

SpotMe Will Continue to Operate Globally and as a Standalone Company

SpotMe offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to create engaging and personalized event experiences. The SpotMe platform enables businesses to plan, execute, and analyze virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, driving audience engagement and delivering measurable results. In March 2023, SpotMe has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Event Management Technology, Q1 2023 report by Forrester, a leading global market research firm.

With the acquisition, SpotMe will continue to operate worldwide under its own brand, while benefiting from Swiss Post's resources and global reach. SpotMe will tap into Swiss Post's technology portfolio and network and will continue to expand in its key markets. The management team, the product and services lineup and all existing contracts remain unchanged.

Setting the Standard for Enterprise End-to-End Event Technology Solutions

SpotMe's acquisition aligns with Swiss Post's aspiration to build a portfolio of digital solutions for secure customer communication and collaboration. Swiss Post and SpotMe's partnership will focus on enhancing an event technology offering for the long term, providing businesses with seamlessly crafted end-to-end solutions for managing and executing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

As part of the joint vision, the product roadmap for SpotMe will continue to prioritize engagement, deep CRM integrations, and enterprise-grade security and privacy. The partnership will drive innovation in audience interaction, personalization, and data-driven insights, while also ensuring seamless integrations with major CRM and marketing automation platforms with a strong focus on high-touch industries such as life sciences, professional services, financial services and technology.

Both parties have agreed not to disclose transaction details.