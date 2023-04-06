No more BLAH BLAH BLAH....BOOK HOTEL STAYS DIRECTLY
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to BLAHOTELSEARCH.COM! Taking the BLAH BLAH BLAH out of hotel bookings
BLAH is excited to introduce a platform that is designed to make hotel booking experience for customers seamless, cost effective and putting back control, driving huge cost savings for hotels.
BLAHOTELSEARCH.COM for Customers
1. Latest Technology – Safe and Secure
The site has been built with the latest technology to provide you with the best possible experience. Our user-friendly interface allows you to search for the best deals and book your hotel arrangements with just a few clicks quickly and easily.
2. Great Value for Money
Our platform has a wide range of options to suit all budgets and stay requirements. BLAH works with reputable hotels to ensure customers get the best value-based offerings and the highest quality service. With the BLAH platform, customers can be confident of getting the best value for their money.
3. Customer First
BLAH understands the importance of customer satisfaction, and that is why the new booking site has been designed with customers in mind. The BLAH site is easy to navigate, and the booking process is straightforward and hassle-free. Customers can make hotel bookings in just a few clicks, and will be taken directly to the hotel site of choice to make the bookings and get the best value-based offer in the marketplace.
4. Tailor made offers
One of the most exciting features the new booking site is the advanced search and filter options. Customers can easily search for their preferred destination, dates, and other criteria, and the BLAH system will show customers the most suitable options. BLAH filters also allow to customize searches further by selecting individual desired requirements and preferences.
5. Seamless Experience
BLAH is committed to providing customers with a stress-free travel experience. BLAH understands that planning and booking travel arrangements can be a daunting task, which is why BLAH has made it our mission to simplify the process for customers. With the BLAH platform, you can focus on enjoying the trip, while BLAH takes care of the details.
BLAHOTELSEARCH.COM for Hotels
1. More for Less
Increased direct bookings: By partnering with a BLAHOTELSEARCH, hotels can reach a wider audience and increase their direct bookings. This can reduce their reliance on third-party booking sites, which typically charge high commission rates of up to 50%.
2. Putting Control back the hands of hotels
More control over bookings: Hotels can have more control over their bookings and customer data when they partner with BLAHOTELSEARCH. They can set their own prices, manage availability, and interact with customers directly.
3. Direct access and ownership of customers
Improved customer experience: BLAHOTELSEARCH is an extension of a hotel's direct booking channel can provide customers with a seamless and personalized booking experience. Customers can view all available rooms and rates, book directly with the hotel, and receive exclusive offers and promotions as displayed exclusively on BLAH site.
4. High-quality brand visibility and awareness
Enhanced branding and visibility: BLAHOTELSEARCH is closely aligned with a hotel's brand can help to build brand awareness and increase visibility. It can also create a more consistent and cohesive customer experience across all channels.
5. Direct booking channel extension
Overall, BLAHOTELSEARCH serves as a direct extension to a hotel's direct booking channel can be a valuable addition to a hotel's distribution strategy. It can help to increase direct bookings, improve the customer experience, and strengthen the hotel's brand and visibility.
Some of the early adopters of the BLAHOTELSEARCH platform and counting everyday…………
The Purist Villa Upud
Tanadewa Resort & Spa by Cross Collection
Sanctoo Suites & Villas
Bvilla + Spa Seminyak
Tandewa Villa & Spa by Cross Collection
Bvilla + Seaside Seminyak
TS Suites
Away Bali Legian Camakila
Golden Tulip Jineng Resort
Cross Bali Breakers
Siam & Siam Design BKK
Haven’t Met Hotel Silom
Maitria Mode Sukhumvite
Aspira One Sutthisian
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
Emporium Suites
Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 Bangkok
Maitria Hotel Rama 9
Chanalai Romantica Resort
Chanalai Flora Resort
Chanalai Garden Resort
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere
X2 Pattaya Oceanphere
Chatrium Niseko Japan
Sandic Kurfurstendamm
Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo
Cinnamon Grand Colombo
Cinnamon Red Colombo
Hotel Ciputra Jakarta Swiss- Belhotel Inter
Von Stackelberg Hotel Tallinn
Centennial Hotel Tallinn
Itz Time Pool Villa Hua Hin Cross Collection
Siam & Siam Design Hotel Pattaya
Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
Kreutzwald Hotel Tallinn
Mamaka Ovolo Bali
