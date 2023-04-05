New BAHB LED Post-Top Light with diffuser optics and IP65 Rating

LED post-top light from AccessFixtures.com LED Post-Top Light with Heavy Duty, Diffuser Lens and Excellent Value

BAHB LED Post-Top Light are a classic style, IP65-rated, heavy-duty, post-top light designed for reliability, affordability, and durability.



WORCESTER, MA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of LED Post-Top Lights, BAHB, available in a range of wattages; 53w, 82w, 136w. With its classic style, this LED post-top light is ideal for any outdoor site requiring heavy-duty durability and corrosion resistant material. This LED fixture is suitable for all weather conditions and settings, with its die-cast, corrosion resistant aluminum housing being IP65 water resistant rated, capable of withstanding vibrations of up to 3G, and operating at a starting temperature of -40°C. Its UV resistant polycarbonate diffuser lens ensures that light is evenly distributed whilst also minimizing glare. This fixture is designed for easy and quick fitting, with the top-side wiring compartment allowing for ease of access and installation.

Quality build, durability, premium optics, and choice of Kelvin are key to providing the value delivered by Access Fixtures’ BAHB post top LED light fixtures.” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “This is what we mean when we say Access Fixtures delivers high performance lighting solutions.

The BAHB LED Post-Top Lights are UL and CUL listed for wet locations, meaning you can rest assured that they will hold up in even the wettest of conditions. The BAHB LED post-top light is also perfect for those seeking to reduce their energy use, with an optional commercial-grade photocell allowing for further energy saving options for those who require it. Ideal for those seeking a little more customizability, the housing can be finished in any RAL color, and the LED Kelvin temperature can also be tailored to any customers’ needs by selecting 3000K, 4000K or 5000K. Various mounting options are also available, including a 2 ⅜” vertical tenon as standard, with a mount for a 2 ⅞” vertical tenon/3” pole also available. This makes the BAHB LED Post-Top Light suitable for any outdoor environment or location, including outdoor pole/arm-mounted areas or as roadway luminaires.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.