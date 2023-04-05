The Rebirth

Lynn Luick pens an adventure-packed novel in his latest book, A Second Chance to Live.
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Not everyone gets a second chance, but if they do, they need to make better choices. A Second Chance to Live is a book of renewal of oneself, seeing the world as an innocent child. The main character in the book, Chad, turns his world upside down by a split-second decision, and he is put on trial for his life and ends himself in lower heaven where he is put on trial once more. Chad has returned to Earth to enjoy another life to the fullest.
An engaging read for those looking for a heartwarming book that leaves them wanting more. The main character not only receives a second chance in life, but he also has the opportunity to fall in love despite all the wrong deeds he committed in his previous life.
Author Lynn Luick was born in Eugene, Oregon, in the United States of America. When he was two years old, his parents relocated to the south-central region of the U.S. Luick used to work in a grocery store back in 1969, where he met his wife and later married after a year. After fifty-one years of blissful marriage, they have two kids and three grandchildren. He has spent the last eighteen years as a distributor in the food industry, where he has previously worked.
Experience renewal by purchasing the book A Second Chance to Live on Amazon, also available in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
