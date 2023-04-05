HapPhi Submits Patent Application for an innovative technology to revolutionize digital device interaction

The patent was filed on March 23, 2023.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HapPhi, an innovative technology company, has submitted a patent application for a groundbreaking new technology that promises to revolutionize the way consumers interact with their digital devices. The patent application was filed on March 23, 2023, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

HapPhi's U.S. Patent Application number 18125523, entitled “System and Method For Providing User-Specified Content to Participating Displays.”

This patent is designed to turn the physical and non-physical worlds into geo-marketing jukeboxes by providing and collecting real-time data to the advertiser on available screens, digital billboards, and vehicle displays within any set geographic area.

The potential applications for this technology are limitless. It could be used to improve target ad reach, enhance business meetings or even propose to the love of your life. HapPhi’s proprietary technology can also propel the experiences of virtual and augmented reality applications and streamline complex workflows in industries such as healthcare and advertising.

"We're very excited about this breakthrough technology and the potential it holds for improving the way we interact with our environment," said Eric Beans, CEO of HapPhi. "Our team has been working tirelessly to develop an adult Lego set of key business technology components, and we're confident that HapPhi will have a significantly positive impact on a wide range of industries."

HapPhi is an innovative white-label technology company that specializes in building software that focuses on enhanced business processes and communication. The company’s mission is to make companies, employees and lives better and more efficient.

HapPhi was formed because software as a service company has a real need for technology partners who provide numerous products, ready to generate revenue without expensive software development. HapPhi is a complete suite of microservices that simply need to be rebranded and marked up yet can still be customized or leveraged in an existing product.

