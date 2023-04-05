Seminole Trail Named 2023 Sale/Acquisition CoStar Impact Award Winner

CCP Logo CoStar Impact Award

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC (CCP), was awarded the 2023 Sale/Acquisition CoStar Impact Award for their work on the Seminole Trail deal.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., was awarded the 2023 Sale/Acquisition CoStar Impact Award for their work on the Seminole Trail deal. Craige Pelouze, of CCP, brokered the sale. Winners—chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their particular markets—were selected from a panel of more than 750 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

In addition to brokering the sale with Seminole Trail Management, CCP will also handle the leasing services for the 11 properties located in three of Richmond’s premier submarkets: Innsbrook, Glenside/Broad and Short Pump Town Center. CCP has also retained property management for the portfolio.

Featuring a variety of architectural styles, the Class A office buildings in Henrico County total approximately 726,000 square feet in the locations that are home to more than 100 tenants that range from small family offices to Fortune 500 companies. Large notable tenants include Northwestern Mutual, Scott Insurance, Patient First and Suez North America.

“This is an important assignment for us and we look forward to enhancing our partnership with Seminole Trail,” said Mark Claud, CEO of Commonwealth Commercial. “We are fortunate to have this longstanding relationship with them through our property management team and are excited to have the opportunity for our leasing team to reposition these premier assets in the marketplace.”

CCP’s leasing team for this portfolio of properties includes Senior Vice President and Partner, Russell Wyatt, First Vice President, Eric Hammond and Senior Associate, Eliza Izard. To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the full list of winners, visit www.costarimpactawards.com/.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property Management, Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting.

To learn more, visit commonwealthcommercial.com