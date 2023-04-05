Society of Professional Journalists Partners with “Trusted Sources” Documentary

Documentary addresses reasons people distrust news, and shows how to find and protect trustworthy sources.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Trusted Sources," an independent documentary film exploring solutions to declining trust in news, has announced a new partnership with the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ). SPJ is the oldest and most respected professional organization for journalists in the United States, with a mission to promote ethical and responsible journalism.

The film, produced and directed by filmmaker Don Colacino, features interviews with journalists, media experts, and scholars from across the United States who are working to address the crisis of trust in news. The film offers a comprehensive view of the challenges faced by the news industry, solutions to the problem of declining trust, and techniques that individuals can use to identify trustworthy news sources for themselves.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Society of Professional Journalists, an organization that shares our commitment to promoting ethical and responsible journalism," said Colacino. "Our goal with 'Trusted Sources' is to spark a conversation about the importance of trust in news and to inspire positive change within the industry and the public. We believe this partnership with SPJ will help us reach a wider audience and bring attention to the vital work being done to restore struggling local news outlets and trust in the media."

As part of the partnership, SPJ will promote the film to its members and support its distribution and outreach efforts. The organization will also offer guidance to help ensure the accuracy of the film.

"We are excited to support 'Trusted Sources' and its efforts to explore solutions to the issue of declining trust in news," said Claire Regan, SPJ National President. "At a time when the media landscape is changing rapidly, it is crucial that we work together to uphold the values of ethical journalism and promote transparency and accountability. We believe this film can help start important conversations about the future of the media industry and we are proud to be a part of it."

"Trusted Sources" is targeted for national release in the spring of 2024. For more information about the film and its outreach efforts, please visit www.trustdocfilm.com.

"Trusted Sources" trailer