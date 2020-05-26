Electoral College Documentary to Screen on PBS12

"Winner Take All" has been named "Official Selection" of the 2019 "Awareness Festival," 2020 "Angeles Doc Festival," and 2020 "EFPalooza."

“Winner Take All,” a film about the U.S. electoral system, will be shown on Denver’s PBS12 in June.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is constitutionally consistent. It also, importantly, makes every voter in every state politically relevant.” — Michael Steele, former chairman, Republican National Committee

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PBS12 (https://www.pbs12.org, https://www.facebook.com/PBS12.CO, https://twitter.com/PBS12_CO) has added the documentary film, “Winner Take All” (winnertakeallfilm.com), to its June program lineup. The film explains how the frequently misunderstood Electoral College works, why its election results have conflicted with the popular vote, and Colorado’s effort to join a compact with other states to prevent such conflicts in the future. The broadcast is particularly timely since a referendum to repeal the legislation will appear on Colorado’s November ballot.

“There’s a lot of confusion around how the Electoral College works and what our founders designed it to accomplish,” says filmmaker, Don Colacino. “Many people believe it advantages one party over another, or that it ensures that voters in rural areas have an equal voice, but when you look at the details neither of those things are true. Both Republicans and Democrats have at various times supported a popular vote, and it was the compromise of a bi-cameral Congress that was designed to allay the concerns of less-populous states.”

“The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact doesn’t “drop” the Electoral College nor does it perform an “end run” on the Electoral College,” wrote Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee in a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on February 20, 2020. “The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is constitutionally consistent. It also, importantly, makes every voter in every state politically relevant.”

Colorado's Senate was the first state legislative house in the nation to pass a National Popular Vote bill in 2006, with bipartisan support. The Colorado House passed it in 2009, but both branches must pass a bill within two years for it to reach the Governor’s desk for signature. That happened in 2019, but opponents immediately filed a referendum against it.

“Winner Take All” will air on Friday, June 19 at 9:00 pm, with an encore presentation on Sunday, June 21 at 4:30 pm. Both broadcasts will take place on Colorado PBS’s primary channel 12.1.

More information can be found at winnertakeallfilm.com. Winner Take All Documentary LLC created the film in association with Colacino Productions LLC (colacinoproductions.com), a Business-to-Business (B2B) film production company focused on documentary, commercial, and industrial films. The company provides both documentary- and narrative-style content creation and production services. For more information please contact info@winnertakeallfilm.com.

About PBS12

