“Sibling Rivalry” Receives International Festival Recognition

Colorado Short Film Will Screen at 2020 London International Motion Picture Awards.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London International Motion Picture Awards has named Colacino Productions LLC’s “Sibling Rivalry” Official Selection in their 2020 festival lineup. The short family comedy takes a light-hearted look at family dynamics during campaign season when a brother and sister run against each other in an election for village trustee.

“It’s ‘House of Cards’ meets ‘Parks-and-Rec’” says Colorado writer and producer, Don Colacino, who also directed the film. “I feel really lucky to have found such a great cast and crew who worked tirelessly to make this film a success, and who also made the set a lot of fun.” The film was shot entirely in Colorado with a local cast and crew. Maya Jairam and Richard Ortner, professional actors based in Colorado, star as the rivalrous brother and sister. The crew was comprised entirely of students from Colorado Film School, most of whom have now graduated to professional careers in the film industry in Hollywood, Atlanta, and Albuquerque, as well as Colorado which is also home to a robust and growing filmmaker community.

“Sibling Rivalry” was released to festivals in December 2019 and has screened in Colorado and New York. It makes its international debut at the London International Motion Picture Awards, an annual event held in London, United Kingdom, which runs from December 1st through 12th. As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 this year’s festival will be broadcast on the festival’s own TV channel on the new platform "Films On Go TV,” launched in collaboration with the distribution company Alexa Films LLC (https://alexafilms.us) from the United States. For more information, please visit https://limpa.co.uk.

Colacino Productions LLC (colacinoproductions.com), a Business-to-Business (B2B) film production company focused on documentary, commercial, and industrial films, created the film in association with Colorado Film School.

For more information please contact don@doncolacino.com.

Sibling Rivalry Trailer