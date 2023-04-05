VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in AtWork Systems to Support OneLynk Sales and Marketing

SaaS platform helps streamline business operations for Government Contractors

The government contracting field can be tricky to navigate. It is our mission to simplify that process.” — Ron Lewis, AtWork, CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in AtWork Systems. Arlington, Va. based AtWork Systems delivers fully integrated SaaS solutions for government contractors of any size. AtWork Systems will use this investment to support OneLynk’s sales and marketing program.

Government contractors of all sizes need solutions to deliver their supplies and services while also managing costs and maintaining compliance requirements. OneLynk is an integrated SaaS solution that streamlines business operations and simplifies complex rules and regulations for contractors to help achieve growth.

“It is our goal to guide GovCon contractors to bring their operating models to full maturity. With many rules and regulations, the government contracting field can be tricky to navigate and it is our mission to simplify that process,” says Ron Lewis, CEO. “We are truly thankful to play a significant role in supporting the companies in the complex government contracting industry and we thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth.”

AtWork System’s OneLynk SaaS platform is a single solution for GovCon contractors to streamline back-office processes from human resources to business intelligence in real-time. Organizations can use the platform to manage every detail including personnel, finances, payroll, orders & procurement, contract management, project management, and time & expense. Real-time reporting results in more accurate data and analytics, helping companies make the best and most accurate business decisions.

“AtWork Systems is built by government contractors, for government contractors, to improve business operations while following all of the necessary certification requirements,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “The AtWork team has unique, personalized services that help propel your business through all stages of growth, and VIPC is excited to be a part of helping that process.”

VIPC’s investment in AtWork Systems draws upon funds made available through the U.S. Treasury Department State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program.

About AtWork Systems

AtWork Systems leadership team saw the market need for a solution that helps GovCon businesses of all sizes deliver their products and services while managing costs and maintaining compliance requirements. The drive to solve these common pain points led to the creation of the OneLynk SaaS platform. Founded by Ron Lewis in 2017, AtWork’s products and services were made to assist government contractors on their capabilities journey, allowing them to win more. For more information visit https://www.atwork.com/.

About Virginia Venture Partners Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit: www.virginiaipc.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

