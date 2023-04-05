FOMAT Continues to Encourage Diversity in Clinical Trials throughout California

FOMAT is proud to announce its partnership with CSVS. CSVS is well-known for providing medical and dental care to various communities in Central California.

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOMAT Medical Research is committed to promoting diversity in clinical trials , and is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, a healthcare provider dedicated to serving minority and underserved populations. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to increase the participation of underrepresented groups in clinical trials and provide them with access to cutting-edge treatments.FOMAT has long been an advocate for diversity in clinical trials, working tirelessly to ensure that underrepresented populations have the opportunity to participate in studies that can directly impact their health and well-being. With a diverse staff experienced in assisting minority groups, FOMAT is well-equipped to help bridge the gap between these communities and the clinical trials that can offer them life-changing treatments."I am thrilled about the opportunity to partner with such a great organization like CSVS. Our companies align so well in our missions,” said Nicholas Focil, CEO of FOMAT Medical Research. “It means that we will have the opportunity to foster research by providing the opportunity for underrepresented communities to participate in clinical trials. Very excited for the future of this partnership and what it will mean to research at large."Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas shares FOMAT's commitment to providing healthcare to minority populations, often serving individuals who lack access to healthcare or health insurance. This partnership will enable both organizations to combine their expertise and resources, ensuring that even more people from underrepresented communities have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials and access advanced medical care.“Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) is partnering with FOMAT to conduct clinical trials to make sure that all communities are included in the ongoing research that will lead to better treatment of disease in all people in populations that have been left out of these studies in the past,” said Dr. Maximiliano Cuevas, CEO of Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas. “Everyone may respond or react differently to treatment or to their disease, and the goal here is to better understand the factors that may affect patient responses to the treatment of their disease.”The partnership between FOMAT and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas highlights the importance of creating an inclusive healthcare system that values diversity and equal access to cutting-edge treatments. By working together, these two organizations will bring groundbreaking medical advancements to populations that have historically been left out of the clinical trial process, ultimately improving the health and well-being of minority communities.For more information about FOMAT and their work in promoting diversity in clinical trials, please visit www.fomatmedical.com To learn more about Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and their services for underserved populations, visit https://csvs.org/ About FOMAT Medical ResearchFOMAT Medical Research, with more than ten active locations, is a full-service Integrated Research Organization (IRO), focused on innovating healthcare through diversity. FOMAT, headquartered in Oxnard, California, brings over ten years of experience in participating in Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical trials in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. We rely on a highly experienced clinical research team with the professional expertise necessary to assist Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with reaching their project goals quickly and effectively.About Clinica de Salud del Valle de SalinasClinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas was founded in 1980 by a group of members seeking to provide basic health care for the community, with a focus on families working in the agricultural industry. In 1989, CSVS became the first federally certified health center, allowing it to provide health care to people who could not afford to pay for services. In 2000, it established eight clinics in small communities throughout Monterey County. Then, in 2004, it created the first mobile medical and dental clinic for the unsheltered homeless community. By 2023, CSVS has developed thirteen health centers throughout Monterey County. CSVS has responded to the needs of our diverse community through integrity, professionalism, mutual respect, innovation, and accountability to patients.