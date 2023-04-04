Butterfly Holistic Center announces Arizona Media Meet and Greet - Free Food

Dr. Melanie Icard and Nathan Kohlerman, are promoting a Veterans ketamine therapy group session on 04/15/2023, is hosting a media meet and greet with Free food
Ketamine has antidepressant effects, making it an attractive option for people with treatment-resistant depression, most importantly our veterans. Ketamine reduces symptoms of depression and suicide.”
— Dr. Melanie Icard
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 04/06/3023 from 8 am - 10 am Dr. Melanie Icard, of Butterfly Holistic Center a licensed naturopathic doctor with a specialization in ketamine therapy, and Nathan Kohlerman, veteran and founder of the NeuIntention, who are promoting a Veterans ketamine therapy group session on 04/15/2023, is hosting a media meet and greet with Free food, will be available to answer questions from the media about this innovative treatment approach.
The Butterfly Holistic Center is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in holistic healthcare services, and its team is committed to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each client. The Veterans ketamine therapy group session is one of their newest approach to solving the mental health issues of Veterans, Police, Fire, and emergency responders popular services, and it has helped many individuals overcome debilitating mental and emotional health issues.
This event will be an opportunity for members of the media to learn more about ketamine therapy and how it can benefit veterans, first responders, and other individuals who have experienced trauma. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the Butterfly Holistic Center and learn more about the many different services they offer.
If you would like to attend the media meet and greet with Dr. Melanie Icard and Nathan Kohlerman, please RSVP to the event coordinator, Thomas Costanzo at metatronmarketing4u@gmail.com or by phone at 602-7028056. We look forward to seeing you at the event.
Thomas Costanzo
Butterfly Holistic Center
+1 602-702-8056
metatronmarketing4u@gmail.com
Contact
