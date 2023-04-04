Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,706 in the last 365 days.

Butterfly Holistic Center announces Arizona Media Meet and Greet - Free Food

Dr. Melanie Icard NMD Butterfly Holistic Center Ceremonial Ketamine Therapy for Veterans

Dr. Melanie Icard NMD

Nathan Kolherman NeuIntention We empower heart-led humans and purpose-driven leaders to awaken their wisdom from within, overcome the pain from the past, and connect to a greater sense of inner peace to amplify their lives.

Rev. Nathan Kohlerman

Dr. Melanie Icard and Nathan Kohlerman, are promoting a Veterans ketamine therapy group session on 04/15/2023, is hosting a media meet and greet with Free food

Ketamine has antidepressant effects, making it an attractive option for people with treatment-resistant depression, most importantly our veterans. Ketamine reduces symptoms of depression and suicide.”
— Dr. Melanie Icard
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 04/06/3023 from 8 am - 10 am Dr. Melanie Icard, of Butterfly Holistic Center a licensed naturopathic doctor with a specialization in ketamine therapy, and Nathan Kohlerman, veteran and founder of the NeuIntention, who are promoting a Veterans ketamine therapy group session on 04/15/2023, is hosting a media meet and greet with Free food, will be available to answer questions from the media about this innovative treatment approach.

The Butterfly Holistic Center is a state-of-the-art facility that specializes in holistic healthcare services, and its team is committed to providing personalized care that addresses the unique needs of each client. The Veterans ketamine therapy group session is one of their newest approach to solving the mental health issues of Veterans, Police, Fire, and emergency responders popular services, and it has helped many individuals overcome debilitating mental and emotional health issues.

This event will be an opportunity for members of the media to learn more about ketamine therapy and how it can benefit veterans, first responders, and other individuals who have experienced trauma. Attendees will also have the chance to tour the Butterfly Holistic Center and learn more about the many different services they offer.

If you would like to attend the media meet and greet with Dr. Melanie Icard and Nathan Kohlerman, please RSVP to the event coordinator, Thomas Costanzo at metatronmarketing4u@gmail.com or by phone at 602-7028056. We look forward to seeing you at the event.

Thomas Costanzo
Butterfly Holistic Center
+1 602-702-8056
metatronmarketing4u@gmail.com

You just read:

Butterfly Holistic Center announces Arizona Media Meet and Greet - Free Food

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more