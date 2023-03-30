Butterfly Holistic Center Announces April 15th Veterans Ketamine Therapy Group Sessio"

Butterfly Holistic Center and NeuIntention sponsors Ceremonial Ketamine group therapy for Veterans
It has long been known of the stress, and trauma our veterans and first responders experience, this therapy definitely goes right to the heart of the matter to alleviate their suffering.”
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 15, 2023, Butterfly Holistic Center located at 1430 E. Missouri #B127, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 is hosting a Veterans ketamine therapy group session, that includes First Responders, Police, Firemen, Armed service members, and government workers. The therapy session is being led by world-renowned Dr. Melanie Icard NMD. This therapy is designed to relieve anxiety, depression, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Other benefits include increased happiness, and mind-body connection, and has been proven to aid in overcoming trauma.
Aligning with Rev. Nathan Kohlerman of NeuIntention.com, who works with veterans, executives, and purpose-driven leaders who are seeking a holistic and integrative approach to align and optimize the Mind, Body, and Soul using somatic and psycho-spiritual methods to turn their darkness into their shining, Butterfly Holistic Center is offering a special ketamine group on a sliding scale pricing based on income, this means anyone who wants to explore this well-documented, cutting-edge therapy and makes it affordable to do so. Pricing is as follows:
+$70k income -> $333
$50 - 30k Income -> $250
$50 - 30k income -> $200
<30K Income -> scholarships available
Ceremonial Ketamine therapy created by Dr. Icard is a multisensory experience is complete with intake, breathwork, sound, scent, energy work, optional massage and aftercare integration developed from her extensive training and personal experience. Ketamine is proven to have remarkable effects on mental health, providing quick and long-lasting relief from a range of conditions including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. The ceremonial aspect of this therapy is designed to create a supportive and calming environment for participants, allowing them to focus on their mental and emotional well-being.
Dr. Melanie Icard is highly trained and experienced in the administration of ketamine therapy and provides a safe and supportive environment in a ceremonial setting for participants to heal and grow. “It has long been known of the stress, and trauma our veterans and first responders experience, this therapy definitely goes right to the heart of the matter to alleviate their suffering. We are eager to offer this innovative therapy to our veterans, and make it affordable to everyone,” said Dr. Melanie Icard.
“The benefits of ketamine therapy have been well documented, and this session will help participants on their journey towards greater happiness, mental clarity, and emotional healing.” says Dr. Icard, “For patient comfort, the Ketamine is administered to the patient in a lozenge, without the use of IV or needles.”
Butterfly Holistic Center provides cutting-edge holistic therapies to its clients and is committed to improving the mental and emotional well-being of those who participate in its programs. For more information about this ceremonial ketamine therapy session, please contact Butterfly Holistic Center at 480-599-8370.
Contact:
Butterfly Holistic Center
1430 E. Missouri #B127
Phoenix, Arizona 85014
Phone: 480-599-8370
Email: clinic@butterflyholistic.com
